Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:19 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Waco, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Waco renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly... Read Guide >
1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Kendrick
15 Units Available
The Residence at CTM
5210 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$868
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,259
1088 sqft
The Residence at Central Texas Marketplace is located among prime commercial real estate in Waco. Nestled between Central Texas Marketplace, Waco's own outdoor retail shopping center, and Cottonwood Golf Course.
1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
West Waco
8 Units Available
Canyon Springs Apartment Homes
2301 Woodgate Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,076
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1236 sqft
Canyon Springs Apartments provides luxury living in Waco, Texas. The community features one, two and three bedroom homes with oversized living spaces.
1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Kendrick
17 Units Available
Springs at Cottonwood Creek
4900 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
Studio
$973
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,055
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Everything from studios to three-bedroom apartments are available here. The pet-friendly community is located near Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Units feature granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour fitness center.
1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
West Waco
16 Units Available
Flats On Chapel
9821 Chapel Rd, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off Chapel Road with easy access to I-84. Spacious floor plans include W/D connections, walk-in closets and mirrored walls. In the Midway School District with controlled access entry and swimming pool.
1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
Landon Branch
11 Units Available
Woodhollow
4502 Lake Shore Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Desirable Lake Shore Drive location close to Lake Waco, Lion's Park, and Cameron Park Zoo. Interior upgrades include wood-burning fireplaces, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Two pools with sundecks available for residents.
1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Alta Vista
43 Units Available
Roots at Waco
3001 South New Road, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1165 sqft
Look no further for a great apartment living because you've found it! Our beautiful newly constructed community is centrally located in the Heart of Waco, Texas. We are just a few minutes away from local shopping, restaurants, and schools.
1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
Brazos
8 Units Available
Franklin Place
600 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1135 sqft
Franklin Place Apartments offer Waco the best in apartment living downtown.
1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Parkdale Viking Hills
3 Units Available
The Edmond
5817 Edmond Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$706
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1596 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Kendrick
43 Units Available
The Legend Apartment Homes
2400 Corporation Pkwy, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1270 sqft
Upscale apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Ample community offerings, including a pool, tanning area and gym. Pet friendly. Near I-35 for a smooth commute. Near the Midway Performing Arts Center.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Brookview
1 Unit Available
3410 W. Brookview Dr. - 642
3410 W Brookview Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
Brookview Hills is situated on 4 acres of lawns, gardens and attractive oak trees. Brookview Hills has large floor plans, lovely views and convenient access to downtown Waco and various shopping centers.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
Sanger-Heights
1 Unit Available
2000 Bosque Blvd
2000 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
2444 sqft
For Rent, 2000 Bosque Blvd, Waco, TX 76707. 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 100 year old 2 story home with 12' ceilings. Updated kitchen, new appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, laundry room, very large bedrooms, on a corner lot.
Results within 1 mile of Waco

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Woodway
1 Unit Available
13741 Harbor Dr.
13741 Harbor Drive, Woodway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1779 sqft
13741 Harbor Dr. Available 07/15/20 Midway ISD House - Beautiful 3/2 with hardwood floors, great kitchen, and fenced yard with pergola! (RLNE5823337)

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lacy-Lakeview
1 Unit Available
1010 Beaver St
1010 Beaver Street, Lacy-Lakeview, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1650 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home Minutes to Downtown Waco! - Property Id: 131199 This beautiful 4 bedroom, recently-remodeled home sits on a cul-de-sac in a quiet, family friendly neighborhood.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Waco, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Waco renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

