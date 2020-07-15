/
Temple Junior College
13 Apartments For Rent Near Temple Junior College
The Arbors Apartments
2416 S 13th St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally situated close to Temple College and Temple Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning and ample storage. Community amenities include a swimming pool and laundry. On-site apartment maintenance for residents' convenience.
Villas on the Hill
2510 S 31st St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1174 sqft
Newly constructed apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and w/d connections. A putting green, dog grooming area, 24-hour gym, a fire pit and media room. Moments from Dodgen Loop and S 31st Street.
Oaks at Creekside Apartments
2602 S 39th St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1197 sqft
Comfortable units with carpeting, dining rooms, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, washers and dryers, and well-equipped kitchens. Walk to Jaycee Park. Within commuting distance of Fort Hood.
Income Restricted - Village at Meadow Bend I
2787 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$479
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$564
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
Welcome to Village At Meadowbend in Temple, Texas. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
1575 Case Rd
1575 Case Rd, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1315 sqft
Adorable duplex in the up and coming Reserve at South Pointe neighborhood! Available for move-in September 2020!! Lawn care and Appliances Included! 12+ Months/Minimum Credit Score 640 Visit our website www.rentleading.com for more info!
1009 S 51st Street
1009 South 51st Street, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
798 sqft
Call today to set up an appointment to see this charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home available for immediate move in. Hardwood and tile floors throughout, no carpet. Ceiling fan in living room with small sun room, open to dining and kitchen.
2500 Elk Creek
2500 Elk Creek Street, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
2500 Elk Creek Available 08/01/20 3 BEDROOM, CONVENIENT TO SCOTT & WHITE - This is an almost new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. The electric fireplace in the large living room gives you the option of having heat or just a flame for ambiance.
907 S 49th St
907 South 49th Street, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
842 sqft
Beautiful home available! 2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom Amenities include: - Central Heat & Air - Washer & Dryer Connections - Gas Heat - Dishwasher - Stove - Hardwood Floors - Fenced Yard - Patio Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees.
2605 W Ave Z
2605 West Avenue Z, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1580 sqft
3 bedroom/ 2 bath home, located within Temple ISD. Features includre: hardwood flooring with carpeted bedrooms, granite countertops, double sink in master bath, covered back patio, and a fenced yard.
917 Silver Stone Dr
917 Silver Stone Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1394 sqft
3 bedroom/ 2 bath single family home, located within Temple ISD. Features include: two car garage, fireplace, and a fenced back yard. This single family home is minutes from Scott and White, Hwy 190, and Temple College.
1006 S 19th ST
1006 South 19th Street, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
GORGEOUS REMODELED HOME IN THE HEART OF TEMPLE! Minutes from Baylor Scott and White Medical Center, Temple College, and all that Central Texas has to offer. Private backyard. Refrigerator and washer/dryer INCLUDED in the home!APPLICATION: Go4rent.
605 N 4th St
605 North 4th Street, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom/ 1 bath apartment home, located within Temple ISD, features: vinyl plank flooring, carpeted bedrooms, granite countertops, and kitchen appliances. This apartment home is minutes from Downtown Temple, Shopping, Public Library, and more.
1710 S. 13 ST
1710 South 13th Street, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
962 sqft
1710 S. 13 ST Available 07/15/20 COZY 3 BEDROOM HOME CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN TEMPLE - This well cared for home is located within minutes of Baylor Scott & White Hospital, shopping and entertainment. All hardwood floors. Formal dining room.