Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:14 PM

1413 Chapel Creek

1413 Chapel Creek Drive · (254) 772-8572 ext. 102
Location

1413 Chapel Creek Drive, Waco, TX 76712
West Waco

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1413 Chapel Creek · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1044 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Duplex - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties. If you do not want to come to the office to provide a copy of your drivers license or you can email a picture of yourself (from your shoulders up) holding your license (information must be legible) in order to get a code so you can walk the specific property you're interested in before submitting an application. You can only view/apply for properties listed as available "NOW".

Midway ISD

(RLNE4387951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1413 Chapel Creek have any available units?
1413 Chapel Creek has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Waco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1413 Chapel Creek have?
Some of 1413 Chapel Creek's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 Chapel Creek currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Chapel Creek isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Chapel Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 1413 Chapel Creek is pet friendly.
Does 1413 Chapel Creek offer parking?
Yes, 1413 Chapel Creek does offer parking.
Does 1413 Chapel Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 Chapel Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Chapel Creek have a pool?
No, 1413 Chapel Creek does not have a pool.
Does 1413 Chapel Creek have accessible units?
No, 1413 Chapel Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 Chapel Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 Chapel Creek does not have units with dishwashers.

