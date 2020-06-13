6 Apartments for rent in Corsicana, TX

Apartment List
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Arbors Of Corsicana
1300 N 45th St, Corsicana, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
932 sqft
Bright, sunny apartments with spacious floor plans, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and A/C. Community features a basketball court, tennis court, pool and BBQ/Grill area. Located across the street from I.O.O.F. Park.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2609 W 4th Ave
2609 W 4th Ave, Corsicana, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
580 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Darling Apartment in Corsicana, TX - Awesome property with no yard maintenance! This property is lovingly updated and is close to Navarro College, shops, and restaurants! The utility package will help take the stress out of having

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
635 N 15th Street
635 N 15th St, Corsicana, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1431 sqft
DUPLEX FOR RENT - This unit is a 2 bedroom 1 bath and is 1483 square feet. It has stainless steel appliance packages in the kitchen and washer and dryer in rental units. There are two parking spaces and a pretty yard.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
607 N 23rd Street
607 N 23rd St, Corsicana, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
552 sqft
One bedroom one bath duplex with gas stove and refrigerator. Gas wall unit heat and window air conditioner.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1723 Maplewood Ave
1723 Maplewood Ave, Corsicana, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1640 sqft
Beautiful Home, 3/2, On a Corner Lot in Corsicana, TX - This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath single-family home in Corsicana won't last long. Large trees surround the property, offering lots of shade in the summertime.

1 of 6

Last updated December 10 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
1530 W 4th Avenue
1530 W 4th Ave, Corsicana, TX
1 Bedroom
$450
450 sqft
One bedroom, one bath apartment on the second floor. Gas stove and refrigerator. Includes Water and trash. There is a space heater but no AC.
City GuideCorsicana
An average town in almost every way, Corsicana has one kinda major commodity that has kept it alive and well for decades. “Texas tea” or oil, as some folks like to call it, is what Corsicana is known for. But don’t let the history of the city’s “black gold” fool ya. These days, Corsicana is also acclaimed for its vibrant downtown art scene, famous fruitcakes, and some darn cheap living options, all within 50 miles of Dallas, too. If you’re thinking of claiming your stake in some Corsicana lan...
Life in Corsicana

The common rule about renting an apartment in Corsicana is that less is more. This means you pay less and Corsicana apartments give you more in return. Amenity wise, the rentals in Corsicana feature pools, laundry, spacious floor plans, walk-in closet, clubhouse, resident activities and pet-friendly policies at very affordable rates. A one-bedroom apartment in Corsicana will range between $590 and $710, two-bedrooms will range between $730 and $870 and three-bedroom apartments tend to cost between $740 and $900. Luxury apartments in Corsicana (such as the Arbors of Corsicana) are at the costlier end of the range, but feature great upgrades like a washer and dryer in every unit, pet stations and furnished guest suites.

Unfortunately, the single amenity Corsicana apartments aren’t offering up as easily is furnished units for rent. They’re pretty hard to come across in this city, but with such low rents, it can be easy to save up for some cheap furniture for your new digs. The move-in deposits won’t cost a fortune, either. Starting at $100-$150/one-bedroom, the most you should pay to move-in is about $300 for a large apartment. Pet deposits, on the other hand, can range between $150-$500; however, the most expensive deposit allows pets of all sizes to live in your apartment with you—assuming you aren’t moving with giraffes or elephants.

Corsicana may have a long history of being one of Texas’ wealthiest cities but the apartment rates and the friendly people don’t let on a single bit. It’s the home of Russell Stover chocolates. It’s the stomping ground of Navarro College Students and it’s just hoping to be your new hometown. Your new and super affordable Corsicana apartment is right under your nose. Use our listings and find yourself a piece of the Corsicana pie, er, we mean, fruitcake.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Corsicana?
The average rent price for Corsicana rentals listed on Apartment List is $840.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Corsicana?
Some of the colleges located in the Corsicana area include Navarro College, Amberton University, El Centro College, McLennan Community College, and University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Corsicana?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Corsicana from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Garland, and Grand Prairie.

