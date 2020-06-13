6 Apartments for rent in Corsicana, TX

Life in Corsicana

The common rule about renting an apartment in Corsicana is that less is more. This means you pay less and Corsicana apartments give you more in return. Amenity wise, the rentals in Corsicana feature pools, laundry, spacious floor plans, walk-in closet, clubhouse, resident activities and pet-friendly policies at very affordable rates. A one-bedroom apartment in Corsicana will range between $590 and $710, two-bedrooms will range between $730 and $870 and three-bedroom apartments tend to cost between $740 and $900. Luxury apartments in Corsicana (such as the Arbors of Corsicana) are at the costlier end of the range, but feature great upgrades like a washer and dryer in every unit, pet stations and furnished guest suites.

Unfortunately, the single amenity Corsicana apartments aren’t offering up as easily is furnished units for rent. They’re pretty hard to come across in this city, but with such low rents, it can be easy to save up for some cheap furniture for your new digs. The move-in deposits won’t cost a fortune, either. Starting at $100-$150/one-bedroom, the most you should pay to move-in is about $300 for a large apartment. Pet deposits, on the other hand, can range between $150-$500; however, the most expensive deposit allows pets of all sizes to live in your apartment with you—assuming you aren’t moving with giraffes or elephants.

Corsicana may have a long history of being one of Texas’ wealthiest cities but the apartment rates and the friendly people don’t let on a single bit. It’s the home of Russell Stover chocolates. It’s the stomping ground of Navarro College Students and it’s just hoping to be your new hometown. Your new and super affordable Corsicana apartment is right under your nose. Use our listings and find yourself a piece of the Corsicana pie, er, we mean, fruitcake.