Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly cable included

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area gym parking pool e-payments garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly carport

The Residence at Central Texas Marketplace is located among prime commercial real estate in Waco. Nestled between Central Texas Marketplace, Waco's own outdoor retail shopping center, and Cottonwood Golf Course. The Residence is the community for residents who want easy access to all of the entertainment Waco has to offer. We are minutes from Baylor University, McLane Stadium, Downtown, Lake Waco, and Cameron Park Zoo. Your commute will never be easier with easy access to Highway 6 and I-35 and plenty of dining options along the way like Brazo’s Bar and Bistro and Kitok Restaurant.



The Residence at CTM is a gated community comprised of beautiful greenbelts and landscaping with one, two, and three bedroom floorplans. Each apartment home has tall 9-foot ceilings, spacious walk-in closets, private patios or balconies, and cozy fireplaces for the cooler months. Our amenities can’t be beat with our gorgeous, refreshing pool and a fitness center to stay in shape. Also take advantage of our