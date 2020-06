Amenities

First Floor. All Interior recently paint, Tile Floors, entire apartment professionally clean and ready for you to move in!!! Ground (1st Floor) Unit with great view, fenced back yard and privacy. Enjoy the high ceilings, ceiling fans, spacious living areas, great kitchen with lots of cabinets, refrigerator and save space for microwave oven. The kitchen appliances are in great condition. This is a most to see apartment. No pets and no smoking inside the unit.