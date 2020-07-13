Apartment List
154 Apartments for rent in Universal City, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Universal City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
45 Units Available
Arya Grove
11801 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1150 sqft
Located just off the Anderson Loop, these apartments are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Offering in-unit ice makers, walk-in closets and appliances, as well as a community business center and pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
4 Units Available
Aviation Place
414 E Aviation Blvd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
902 sqft
We are just outside of San Antonio in the great Universal City area.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
11 Units Available
Retama Ranch Apartments
12900 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1161 sqft
Conveniently located near I-35 and Loop 1604, with easy access to restaurants and shops. Apartments have washer/dryer connection, 9-foot ceilings and private patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and outdoor kitchens by the pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
27 Units Available
The Meadows
14001 Oak Mdws, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
514 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
960 sqft
The Meadows Apartments in Universal City has modern Studio, One & Two Bedroom Apartment Homes. Local shopping and dining are minutes away with convenient access to I-35 and Loop 1604. Call today to schedule your tour.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
The Colony
330 Kitty Hawk Rd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1248 sqft
Comfortable homes with wood flooring and breakfast bars. Community includes a sand volleyball court and barbecue area. Close to Schertz Soccer Complex and Universal City Park. Easy access to Loop 1604.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
1 Unit Available
Peppermill Apartments
2125 Universal City Blvd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
846 sqft
An updated community near Randolph Air Force Base, highways, and shopping. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, and fireplaces. Updated amenities include two pools, a tennis court, basketball court, and a full playground.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Sunrise Canyon
501 Sunrise Canyon Dr, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1221 sqft
Located close to I-35 and Live Oak in Universal City. Community features pool, business center and grills. Apartments have patio or balcony, neutral-colored carpeting and updated appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
8758 PARK OLYMPIA
8758 Park Olympia, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
2871 sqft
Awesome, spacious home in Park Olympia subdivision! Incredible location minutes from Randolph AFB, IKEA, and The Forum shopping center, and right across the street from the fire and police stations.

1 of 61

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10719 Mathom Landing Unit 3
10719 Mathom Landing, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1421 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse near Randolph AFB! - ForeFront Property Management is now offering a zero dollar security deposit move in! All Residents are required to purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy through Rhino.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
525 DUSTY EMERALD
525 Dusty Emerald, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2402 sqft
This eloquent looking house has very open floor plan! Close to 1604, I-35 and shopping centers. Large backyard with covered patio. Big size master bedroom and secondary bedroom! Must see!

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
10223 Crystal View
10223 Crystal View, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1587 sqft
This home is like new in a GATED COMMUNITY. New flooring and AC unit. Covered front porch and back patio.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
326 IRON KETTLE
326 Iron Kettle, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2556 sqft
EXCEPTIONAL HOME ON CUL DE SAC, BACKS UP TO 5TH GREEN ON OLYMPIA GOLF COURSE, MASTER DOWN - JACUZZI TUB, HIGH CEILINGS, SEPARATE FORMAL DINING ROOM CERAMIC TILE, LARGE ISLAND IN KITCHEN, GREAT DECK IN BACKYARD, 2 PETS OKAY W/ NON-REF DEP.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
91 Plaza Dr - 2
91 Plaza Drive, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1243 sqft
Rent Includes Water Service.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
10331 ARTESIA WELLS
10331 Artesia Wells, Universal City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2485 sqft
Large home in gated Springwood Subdivision. Large yard. Sprinkler system for easy maintenance. Blinds on all windows. Plenty of room to spread out with three living areas. New paint entire house. New range and microwave.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
8706 COLLINGWOOD
8706 Collingwood, Universal City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2500 sqft
Great home tucked in mature trees on a cul-de-sac. This open floor plan offers newly remodeled kitchen with two eating areas, a large game room upstairs and a screened in porch to enjoy the evenings in. Come see and rent today!

1 of 6

Last updated April 10 at 04:01am
1 Unit Available
Converse
101 Churchwood
101 Churchwood, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1410 sqft
This Three bedroom house includes a large living room with a fireplace and two car garage. Nice yard and Covered back porch. The rooms are spacious with nice closets as well. Resident pays utilites.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
8222 Phoenix Ave
8222 Phoenix Avenue, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1443 sqft
Kitchen & baths recently remodelled. Appliances & carpet have just been replaced.Eat in kitchen. Close to Forum shopping center, Randolph, Fort Sam & restaurants. INCOME MUST BE 3 TIMES THE AMOUNT OF RENT. PLS. BRING 6 MONTHS PAY STUBS WHEN APPLYING.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Carolina
230 East Wright Boulevard, Universal City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
1024 sqft
Welcome home to Solitude Townhomes. These extensively renovated townhomes offer over 1,000 square feet of comfortable living space located next to Randolph Air Force Base.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
609 W Byrd Blvd
609 W Byrd Blvd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
550 sqft
A BEAUTIFUL SECOND FLOOR 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN THE BEAUTIFUL AREA OF UNIVERSAL CITY. FRESHLY PAINT WITH NEW LAMINATED FLOORS IN LIVING AREA AND BEDROOM AREA. RECENT APPLIANCES ALL IN GREAT CONDITION. NO PETS ALLOW. RENT INCLUDES WATER AND GAS.
Results within 1 mile of Universal City
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
9 Units Available
Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd, Schertz, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$955
874 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 35, Lehnhoff Stadium and Crescent Bend Nature Park. Apartments feature spacious pantries and private patios or balconies. On-site gym, coffee bar, playscape, swimming pools and complimentary DVD library. Guest apartments available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
26 Units Available
Mira Loma Apartment Homes
7601 Gateway Blvd, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1364 sqft
Proximity to I-35 makes this pet-friendly community with full-sized indoor basketball court and round-the-clock fitness center a great choice for commuters. Apartments contain alarms, exterior storage, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
24 Units Available
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
$946
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,044
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1053 sqft
Conveniently located near Village Oaks Shopping Center, this community offers residents a gated entrance, 24-hour gym and an on-site business center. Apartments have private entries, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
5 Units Available
Navona At Live Oak
13101 E Loop 1604 N, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
716 sqft
Recently renovated with updated appliances and kitchens. Available fully furnished. Minutes from I-35, North Star Mall, and Tanger Outlets. Apartments feature balconies or patios. On-site fitness center, pool, and business center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl, Selma, TX
1 Bedroom
$981
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1310 sqft
Where Relaxation and Style Collide with Comfort We invite you to visit our gorgeous community just north of San Antonio in Selma, Texas! Come discover the difference at Retreat at Chelsea Park! Our location just off IH-35 is convenient to all areas
City Guide for Universal City, TX

Often referred to as, "The gate to Randolph Air Force Base," Universal City has become home to more than just the military.

With a total area of 5.7 square miles, this small city in Bexar County (say it like "bear" if you want to fit in with the locals) just 15 miles northeast of San Antonio is becoming increasingly popular with city dwellers who seek to escape the madness of traffic, packed streets or neighborhoods, and the incessant drone of the big city. Established back in 1960, Universal City is the perfect gateway to excellent camping and hiking, mouth-watering BBQ and a quality of life that fosters growth and development for the residents who choose to call this place home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Universal City, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Universal City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

