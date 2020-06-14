102 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Universal City, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
27 Units Available
Retama Ranch Apartments
12900 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1161 sqft
Conveniently located near I-35 and Loop 1604, with easy access to restaurants and shops. Apartments have washer/dryer connection, 9-foot ceilings and private patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and outdoor kitchens by the pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:56am
31 Units Available
The Meadows
14001 Oak Mdws, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
514 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
960 sqft
The Meadows Apartments in Universal City has modern Studio, One & Two Bedroom Apartment Homes. Local shopping and dining are minutes away with convenient access to I-35 and Loop 1604. Call today to schedule your tour.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
54 Units Available
Arya Grove
11801 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Located just off the Anderson Loop, these apartments are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Offering in-unit ice makers, walk-in closets and appliances, as well as a community business center and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
The Colony
330 Kitty Hawk Rd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1248 sqft
Comfortable homes with wood flooring and breakfast bars. Community includes a sand volleyball court and barbecue area. Close to Schertz Soccer Complex and Universal City Park. Easy access to Loop 1604.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
2 Units Available
Peppermill Apartments
2125 Universal City Blvd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
846 sqft
An updated community near Randolph Air Force Base, highways, and shopping. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, and fireplaces. Updated amenities include two pools, a tennis court, basketball court, and a full playground.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
4 Units Available
Aviation Place
414 E Aviation Blvd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
902 sqft
We are just outside of San Antonio in the great Universal City area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
Sunrise Canyon
501 Sunrise Canyon Dr, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1221 sqft
Located close to I-35 and Live Oak in Universal City. Community features pool, business center and grills. Apartments have patio or balcony, neutral-colored carpeting and updated appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
9002 Roaring Spring
9002 Roaring Spring, Universal City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2676 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10719 Mathom Landing Unit 2
10719 Mathom Landing, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1421 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse near Randolph AFB! - ForeFront Property Management is now offering a zero dollar security deposit move in! All Residents are required to purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy through Rhino.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
625 Meadow Arbor
625 Meadow Arbor Lane, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1643 sqft
625 Meadow Arbor Available 08/28/20 MEADOW OAKS - ***COMING SOON*** TWO STORY HOME W/OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NEUTRAL COLOR SCHEME WITH ALL BEDROOMS UP.**CONVENIENT TO RAFB, 1604, I-35, SHOPPING & EATERIES. PETS CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS.

1 of 6

Last updated April 10 at 04:01am
Converse
1 Unit Available
101 Churchwood
101 Churchwood, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1410 sqft
This Three bedroom house includes a large living room with a fireplace and two car garage. Nice yard and Covered back porch. The rooms are spacious with nice closets as well. Resident pays utilites.
Results within 1 mile of Universal City
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:53am
5 Units Available
Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd, Schertz, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
874 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 35, Lehnhoff Stadium and Crescent Bend Nature Park. Apartments feature spacious pantries and private patios or balconies. On-site gym, coffee bar, playscape, swimming pools and complimentary DVD library. Guest apartments available.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Converse
19 Units Available
Waterford Park
9205 FM 78, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,296
1150 sqft
Experience luxurious, resort-style living at Waterford Park Apartments in Converse, Texas.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
20 Units Available
Mira Loma Apartment Homes
7601 Gateway Blvd, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1364 sqft
Proximity to I-35 makes this pet-friendly community with full-sized indoor basketball court and round-the-clock fitness center a great choice for commuters. Apartments contain alarms, exterior storage, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
17 Units Available
Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl, Selma, TX
1 Bedroom
$916
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1310 sqft
Where Relaxation and Style Collide with Comfort We invite you to visit our gorgeous community just north of San Antonio in Selma, Texas! Come discover the difference at Retreat at Chelsea Park! Our location just off IH-35 is convenient to all areas
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
30 Units Available
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
$935
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1053 sqft
Conveniently located near Village Oaks Shopping Center, this community offers residents a gated entrance, 24-hour gym and an on-site business center. Apartments have private entries, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
3 Units Available
Navona At Live Oak
13101 E Loop 1604 N, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
716 sqft
Recently renovated with updated appliances and kitchens. Available fully furnished. Minutes from I-35, North Star Mall, and Tanger Outlets. Apartments feature balconies or patios. On-site fitness center, pool, and business center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:55am
82 Units Available
Aspire at Live Oak
8130 Shin Oak Drive, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspire at Live Oak unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Live Oak Place
13012 Oak Terrace Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Live Oak Place community offers studios, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments, ranging in size from 408 sq. ft. to 857 sq. ft. These apartment homes have been renovated to include updated modern fixtures and pet-friendly plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
41 Units Available
Lookout Hollow
16505 Lookout Road, Selma, TX
1 Bedroom
$943
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes offer modern kitchens with granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, full-size washer/dryer hookups. Community offers pool, playground, gym, bbq/grill area, clubhouse. Easy access to Anderson Loop, I-35, Retama Park.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Converse
1 Unit Available
8926 West Crk
8926 Westcreek, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2244 sqft
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Converse
1 Unit Available
8826 Arabian King
8826 Arabian King, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1662 sqft
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Converse
1 Unit Available
821 Meadow Stone
821 Meadow Stone, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1699 sqft
~Nice 3 BR/2.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Converse
1 Unit Available
9310 DAYSTAR PT
9310 Daystar Port, Converse, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,365
1624 sqft
NICE CONDITION, OWNER WILL FURNISH BASIC YARD SERVICE, TENANT MUST WATER TREES AND GRASS, HAS SPRINKLER SYSTEM. UTILITY UPSTAIRS INCLUDES WASHER AND DRYER IN "AS IS" CONDITION. INTERIOR FRESHLY PAINTED. LOCATED IN CUL DE SAC.
City Guide for Universal City, TX

Often referred to as, "The gate to Randolph Air Force Base," Universal City has become home to more than just the military.

With a total area of 5.7 square miles, this small city in Bexar County (say it like "bear" if you want to fit in with the locals) just 15 miles northeast of San Antonio is becoming increasingly popular with city dwellers who seek to escape the madness of traffic, packed streets or neighborhoods, and the incessant drone of the big city. Established back in 1960, Universal City is the perfect gateway to excellent camping and hiking, mouth-watering BBQ and a quality of life that fosters growth and development for the residents who choose to call this place home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Universal City, TX

Finding an apartment in Universal City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

