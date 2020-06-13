165 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Universal City, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Sunrise Canyon
501 Sunrise Canyon Dr, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1221 sqft
Located close to I-35 and Live Oak in Universal City. Community features pool, business center and grills. Apartments have patio or balcony, neutral-colored carpeting and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
The Colony
330 Kitty Hawk Rd, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1248 sqft
Comfortable homes with wood flooring and breakfast bars. Community includes a sand volleyball court and barbecue area. Close to Schertz Soccer Complex and Universal City Park. Easy access to Loop 1604.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
52 Units Available
Arya Grove
11801 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Located just off the Anderson Loop, these apartments are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Offering in-unit ice makers, walk-in closets and appliances, as well as a community business center and pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
27 Units Available
Retama Ranch Apartments
12900 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1161 sqft
Conveniently located near I-35 and Loop 1604, with easy access to restaurants and shops. Apartments have washer/dryer connection, 9-foot ceilings and private patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and outdoor kitchens by the pool.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
625 Meadow Arbor
625 Meadow Arbor Lane, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1643 sqft
625 Meadow Arbor Available 08/28/20 MEADOW OAKS - ***COMING SOON*** TWO STORY HOME W/OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NEUTRAL COLOR SCHEME WITH ALL BEDROOMS UP.**CONVENIENT TO RAFB, 1604, I-35, SHOPPING & EATERIES. PETS CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS.

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10719 Mathom Landing Unit 2
10719 Mathom Landing, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1460 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse near Randolph AFB! - ForeFront Property Management is now offering a zero dollar security deposit move in! All Residents are required to purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy through Rhino.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
9002 Roaring Spring
9002 Roaring Spring, Universal City, TX
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
8250 Zodiac Drive
8250 Zodiac Drive, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1599 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 bed 2 bath home with a sizable backyard and mature trees. In addition to this home's great location near the Forum shopping center, it has new wood vinyl flooring throughout and a fresh coat of paint.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
620 WESTOAK
620 Westoak, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1809 sqft
This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath with converted garage has a great, open layout, high ceilings and an in-ground pool for those hot summer days! This home is a must see 1,809 square feet.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
9030 SAHARA WOODS
9030 Sahara Woods, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1955 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath in gated community conveniently located near multiple shopping areas and Randolph AFB. No carpet, tile and vinyl plank flooring throughout for easy maintenance. Large living room downstairs and family room/game room upstairs.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
10331 ARTESIA WELLS
10331 Artesia Wells, Universal City, TX
Large home in gated Springwood Subdivision. Large yard. Sprinkler system for easy maintenance. Blinds on all windows. Plenty of room to spread out with three living areas. New paint entire house. New range and microwave.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
8706 COLLINGWOOD
8706 Collingwood, Universal City, TX
Great home tucked in mature trees on a cul-de-sac. This open floor plan offers newly remodeled kitchen with two eating areas, a large game room upstairs and a screened in porch to enjoy the evenings in. Come see and rent today!

1 of 6

Last updated April 10 at 04:01am
Converse
1 Unit Available
101 Churchwood
101 Churchwood, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1410 sqft
This Three bedroom house includes a large living room with a fireplace and two car garage. Nice yard and Covered back porch. The rooms are spacious with nice closets as well. Resident pays utilites.
Results within 1 mile of Universal City
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
20 Units Available
Mira Loma Apartment Homes
7601 Gateway Blvd, Live Oak, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1364 sqft
Proximity to I-35 makes this pet-friendly community with full-sized indoor basketball court and round-the-clock fitness center a great choice for commuters. Apartments contain alarms, exterior storage, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
16 Units Available
Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1310 sqft
Where Relaxation and Style Collide with Comfort We invite you to visit our gorgeous community just north of San Antonio in Selma, Texas! Come discover the difference at Retreat at Chelsea Park! Our location just off IH-35 is convenient to all areas
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
30 Units Available
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr, Live Oak, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1450 sqft
Conveniently located near Village Oaks Shopping Center, this community offers residents a gated entrance, 24-hour gym and an on-site business center. Apartments have private entries, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Converse
20 Units Available
Waterford Park
9205 FM 78, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,296
1150 sqft
Experience luxurious, resort-style living at Waterford Park Apartments in Converse, Texas.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Converse
1 Unit Available
522 Erna Drive
522 Erna Drive, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,296
1196 sqft
Cozy Home in Well Established Neighborhood Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11005 Crystal Plain
11005 Crystal Plain, Live Oak, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2095 sqft
- *2 STORY, 3 BDRM, 2.5 BATH IN CUL-DE-SAC*OPEN FLOOR PLAN*ISLAND KITCHEN*LARGE WALK-IN PANTRY*BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS*MEDIA ROOM UPSTAIRS*VERY LARGE BACK FENCED YARD*CONVENIENTLY LOCATED*SORRY, NO PETS* No Pets Allowed (RLNE5632952)

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
501 MARILYN
501 Marilyn Drive, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1216 sqft
501 MARILYN Available 07/17/20 CHARMING RENTAL IN SCHERTZ! - CHARMING RENTAL FEATURING NEWER INTERIOR PAINT, FLOORING, BATHROOM VANITIES AND SINKS, COMMODES AND DISHWASHER.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Converse
1 Unit Available
821 Meadow Stone
821 Meadow Stone, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1699 sqft
~Nice 3 BR/2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Converse
1 Unit Available
8926 West Crk
8926 Westcreek, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2244 sqft
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Converse
1 Unit Available
8826 Arabian King
8826 Arabian King, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1662 sqft
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
423 Rustic Willow
423 Rustic Willow, Selma, TX
This home sits across from a large field with no homes, a play ground down the street, and side walks throughout the whole neighborhood. This home can be set up to have 6 beds or have an office/ study or craft room.

June 2020 Universal City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Universal City Rent Report. Universal City rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Universal City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Universal City rents increased moderately over the past month

Universal City rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Universal City stand at $1,009 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,268 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Universal City's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Universal City, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Universal City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Universal City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Universal City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Universal City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,268 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% rise in Universal City.
    • While Universal City's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Universal City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Universal City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

