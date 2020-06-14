81 Apartments for rent in Universal City, TX with gym
Often referred to as, "The gate to Randolph Air Force Base," Universal City has become home to more than just the military.
With a total area of 5.7 square miles, this small city in Bexar County (say it like "bear" if you want to fit in with the locals) just 15 miles northeast of San Antonio is becoming increasingly popular with city dwellers who seek to escape the madness of traffic, packed streets or neighborhoods, and the incessant drone of the big city. Established back in 1960, Universal City is the perfect gateway to excellent camping and hiking, mouth-watering BBQ and a quality of life that fosters growth and development for the residents who choose to call this place home. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Universal City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.