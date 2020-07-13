76 Apartments under $900 for rent in Universal City, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
4 Units Available
Aviation Place
414 E Aviation Blvd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
902 sqft
We are just outside of San Antonio in the great Universal City area.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
45 Units Available
Arya Grove
11801 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1150 sqft
Located just off the Anderson Loop, these apartments are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Offering in-unit ice makers, walk-in closets and appliances, as well as a community business center and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
22 Units Available
The Colony
330 Kitty Hawk Rd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1248 sqft
Comfortable homes with wood flooring and breakfast bars. Community includes a sand volleyball court and barbecue area. Close to Schertz Soccer Complex and Universal City Park. Easy access to Loop 1604.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
27 Units Available
The Meadows
14001 Oak Mdws, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
514 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
960 sqft
The Meadows Apartments in Universal City has modern Studio, One & Two Bedroom Apartment Homes. Local shopping and dining are minutes away with convenient access to I-35 and Loop 1604. Call today to schedule your tour.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
11 Units Available
Retama Ranch Apartments
12900 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1161 sqft
Conveniently located near I-35 and Loop 1604, with easy access to restaurants and shops. Apartments have washer/dryer connection, 9-foot ceilings and private patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and outdoor kitchens by the pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
13 Units Available
Sunrise Canyon
501 Sunrise Canyon Dr, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1221 sqft
Located close to I-35 and Live Oak in Universal City. Community features pool, business center and grills. Apartments have patio or balcony, neutral-colored carpeting and updated appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Universal City
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
5 Units Available
Navona At Live Oak
13101 E Loop 1604 N, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
716 sqft
Recently renovated with updated appliances and kitchens. Available fully furnished. Minutes from I-35, North Star Mall, and Tanger Outlets. Apartments feature balconies or patios. On-site fitness center, pool, and business center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
11 Units Available
Live Oak Place
13012 Oak Terrace Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
772 sqft
The Live Oak Place community offers studios, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments, ranging in size from 408 sq. ft. to 857 sq. ft. These apartment homes have been renovated to include updated modern fixtures and pet-friendly plank flooring.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
Converse
405 Toepperwein Rd
405 Toepperwein Road, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1082 sqft
CUTE 3 bedroom (third bedroom is converted garage) single story. New carpet in living room and some bedrooms. Upgraded bright kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator,dishwasher and eating area. Separate laundry room.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
606 EXCHANGE
606 Exchange Avenue, Schertz, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
660 sqft
606 EXCHANGE Available 08/14/20 DARLING ONE BEDROOM RENTAL IN SCHERTZ! - DARLING ONE BEDROOM RENTAL IN ESTABLISHED, ORIGINAL SCHERTZ. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING AND BEDROOM. VINYL IN KITCHEN AND BATH. NEW WATER HEATER.
Results within 5 miles of Universal City
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
8 Units Available
Rosillo Creek Apartments
5239 Eisenhauer Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
887 sqft
Rosillo Creek Apartments is located at 5239 Eisenhauer Rd., San Antonio, TX and is managed by Internacional Realty Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Park Village
Costa Biscaya
5100 Eisenhauer, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$884
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1088 sqft
Costa Biscaya Apartment Homes boast exceptional designs, style and living all at reasonable rents! Located on the northeast side of San Antonio, this charming neighborhood features spacious apartment homes and outstanding amenities for everyday
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
9 Units Available
Windcrest
CrestWind Townhomes and Apartments
8835 Willmon Way, Windcrest, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$815
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
Sophisticated apartments conveniently located near Interstate 35 for a quick commute. Units have open concept living rooms and ample closet space. Community amenities include a pool and laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
21 Units Available
Hills of Park North
Sedona Canyon
4620 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
868 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, fireplace, washer/dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, basketball court, clubhouse. Easy access to Wurzbach Pkwy, I-35, public transit, shopping, dining, entertainment.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
24 Units Available
Loretto at Creekside
7319 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1250 sqft
Modern apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open-plan kitchens, and walk-in wardrobes. Infinity pool and clubhouse with Wi-Fi, games area, 24-hour fitness facility, outdoor grill, and coffee bar. In the Outer Northeast neighborhood, minutes from the I-35.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
20 Units Available
Park Village
Cottage Creek II
4832 Ray Bon Drive, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$660
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$598
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come experience the lifestyle you deserve at affordable prices in the heart of Northeast San Antonio! Cottage Creek Apartments offer pet-friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes with a multitude of great amenities and resident activities.

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
LP1 Research - #509
8000 Midcrown Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$729
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Reach for new heights and move into this spectacular community. Bring along your cats or dogs and enjoy living in an apartment equipped with window coverings, a patio/balcony, oversized closets, and central A/C.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
Woodlake
5513 LOCHMOOR
5513 Lochmoor, Bexar County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
Fresh interior paint and new flooring in bedrooms. No carpet in unit. FRONT UNIT of a 4-plex. NO YARD, REF, STOVE, DW, CENTRAL A/C, STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER. Owner pays water & trash. SMALL PETS ONLY 2 pet limit (pic required).

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Woodlake
7005 Silver Canyon
7005 Silver Cyn, Bexar County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
966 sqft
7005 Silver Canyon Available 08/05/20 Woodlake - 2 Bedroom, 1 bath duplex approx 966 sf. The living room has a fireplace. Copy and paste the following link for a virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6tQ5uqTywnr (RLNE5919922)

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
14428 Waddesdon Bluff
14428 Waddesdon Bluff, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
968 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex - Well maintained 2 bedroom 2 full bath duplex. Floor plan is well laid out with bedrooms at opposite ends.. Within walking distance to middle school. Features separate bedrooms, fireplace. Easy access to 1604 & I 35.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
7127 Glen Terrace
7127 Glen Terrace, Bexar County, TX
1 Bedroom
$582
625 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 23

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
6815 Stockport
6815 Stockport, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1526 sqft
3 Bedroom Town Home Near Windcrest and Randolph AFB!! READY FOR MOVE IN!! - Upgraded town home ready for immediate move in! Bedrooms upstairs with 2 bathrooms. Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove and Oven. Has a fenced in back yard.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
102 River Road - B
102 River Road, Schertz, TX
2 Bedrooms
$840
740 sqft
Nice two (2) bedroom one (1) bath apartment near corner of River Road and FM 78 in Schertz. Downstairs unit with open kitchen design, large living area, ceiling fans, and nice closet space.
Results within 10 miles of Universal City
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
24 Units Available
Huntleigh Park
The Stella
4835 Lord Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$873
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,012
1144 sqft
Now Leasing! Welcome to The Stella! Located near downtown San Antonio, this new & affordable community offers stunning and modern 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments alongside fabulous amenities! The Stella boasts well-appointed and desirable interiors,

July 2020 Universal City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Universal City Rent Report. Universal City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Universal City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Universal City rents declined moderately over the past month

Universal City rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Universal City stand at $1,006 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,264 for a two-bedroom. Universal City's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Universal City, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Universal City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Universal City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Universal City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Universal City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,264 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Universal City's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Universal City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Universal City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

