Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:17 PM

112 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Universal City, TX

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
52 Units Available
Arya Grove
11801 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$935
918 sqft
Located just off the Anderson Loop, these apartments are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Offering in-unit ice makers, walk-in closets and appliances, as well as a community business center and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
23 Units Available
The Colony
330 Kitty Hawk Rd, Universal City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$885
912 sqft
Comfortable homes with wood flooring and breakfast bars. Community includes a sand volleyball court and barbecue area. Close to Schertz Soccer Complex and Universal City Park. Easy access to Loop 1604.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
4 Units Available
Aviation Place
414 E Aviation Blvd, Universal City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$775
902 sqft
We are just outside of San Antonio in the great Universal City area.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
30 Units Available
The Meadows
14001 Oak Mdws, Universal City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
960 sqft
The Meadows Apartments in Universal City has modern Studio, One & Two Bedroom Apartment Homes. Local shopping and dining are minutes away with convenient access to I-35 and Loop 1604. Call today to schedule your tour.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
2 Units Available
Peppermill Apartments
2125 Universal City Blvd, Universal City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
846 sqft
An updated community near Randolph Air Force Base, highways, and shopping. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, and fireplaces. Updated amenities include two pools, a tennis court, basketball court, and a full playground.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
28 Units Available
Retama Ranch Apartments
12900 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
951 sqft
Conveniently located near I-35 and Loop 1604, with easy access to restaurants and shops. Apartments have washer/dryer connection, 9-foot ceilings and private patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and outdoor kitchens by the pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
12 Units Available
Sunrise Canyon
501 Sunrise Canyon Dr, Universal City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
976 sqft
Located close to I-35 and Live Oak in Universal City. Community features pool, business center and grills. Apartments have patio or balcony, neutral-colored carpeting and updated appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
204 W LANGLEY BLVD
204 West Langley Boulevard, Universal City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
You'll be wowed by this remodeled Universal City bungalow. Features include crisp white cabinetry, laminate floors, fresh paint and nicely updated bath. Close to Randolph Air Force base, I35 and 1604, shopping, restaurant, library and park.
Results within 1 mile of Universal City
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Converse
19 Units Available
Waterford Park
9205 FM 78, Converse, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
928 sqft
Experience luxurious, resort-style living at Waterford Park Apartments in Converse, Texas.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
83 Units Available
Aspire at Live Oak
8130 Shin Oak Drive, Live Oak, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1069 sqft
Aspire at Live Oak unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
20 Units Available
Mira Loma Apartment Homes
7601 Gateway Blvd, Live Oak, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1073 sqft
Proximity to I-35 makes this pet-friendly community with full-sized indoor basketball court and round-the-clock fitness center a great choice for commuters. Apartments contain alarms, exterior storage, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
16 Units Available
Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl, Selma, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1122 sqft
Where Relaxation and Style Collide with Comfort We invite you to visit our gorgeous community just north of San Antonio in Selma, Texas! Come discover the difference at Retreat at Chelsea Park! Our location just off IH-35 is convenient to all areas
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
30 Units Available
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr, Live Oak, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1053 sqft
Conveniently located near Village Oaks Shopping Center, this community offers residents a gated entrance, 24-hour gym and an on-site business center. Apartments have private entries, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
3 Units Available
Navona At Live Oak
13101 E Loop 1604 N, Live Oak, TX
2 Bedrooms
$899
716 sqft
Recently renovated with updated appliances and kitchens. Available fully furnished. Minutes from I-35, North Star Mall, and Tanger Outlets. Apartments feature balconies or patios. On-site fitness center, pool, and business center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
5 Units Available
Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd, Schertz, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
874 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 35, Lehnhoff Stadium and Crescent Bend Nature Park. Apartments feature spacious pantries and private patios or balconies. On-site gym, coffee bar, playscape, swimming pools and complimentary DVD library. Guest apartments available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
41 Units Available
Lookout Hollow
16505 Lookout Road, Selma, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1012 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes offer modern kitchens with granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, full-size washer/dryer hookups. Community offers pool, playground, gym, bbq/grill area, clubhouse. Easy access to Anderson Loop, I-35, Retama Park.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
203 BROOKS AVE
203 Brooks Avenue, Schertz, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
816 sqft
CUTE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH WOOD FLOORING. HUGE YARD. NEAR RANDOLPH AREA. NICE LOCATION. Recently installed mini split AC/heating in living room and bedroom. Across Schertz Park
Results within 5 miles of Universal City
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Hills of Park North
23 Units Available
Sedona Canyon
4620 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$924
868 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, fireplace, washer/dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, basketball court, clubhouse. Easy access to Wurzbach Pkwy, I-35, public transit, shopping, dining, entertainment.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
22 Units Available
The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd, Converse, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
960 sqft
Its location near Kitty Hawk Road and Crestway Drive provides this community's residents with plenty of dining and shopping options. Residents enjoy a fire pit, gym, pool and dog park. Units have walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Sunrise
31 Units Available
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1066 sqft
Effortless sophistication. Casual refinement. Modern charm. These are the ingredients that make Viridian Apartments a masterfully balanced community of stylish and comfortable apartments in San Antonio, TX.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Woodstone
14 Units Available
The Lookout at Comanche Hill
14722 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
963 sqft
Near I-604, I-35 and I-410. On-site fitness area, recycling program, sundeck and pool. Apartments feature high ceilings, large closets, black appliances and trash service. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Windcrest
6 Units Available
Tradewinds Apartments
8802 Tradewind Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$989
1077 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown San Antonio, Tradewinds is nestled on the back porch of The City of Windcrest. Just a stone’s throw from Loop 410 or IH 35, Tradewinds offers tranquil living with all the conveniences you’d expect.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Las Palmas Apartments
12125 El Sendero, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Spacious split-level townhomes with custom brick fireplaces and built-in entertainment centers. On-site pool and ample parking on site. Conveniently located near Thousand Oaks and Wurzbach Parkway.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
Windcrest
11 Units Available
CrestWind Townhomes and Apartments
8835 Willmon Way, Windcrest, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
Sophisticated apartments conveniently located near Interstate 35 for a quick commute. Units have open concept living rooms and ample closet space. Community amenities include a pool and laundry facilities.

June 2020 Universal City Rent Report

Universal City rents increased moderately over the past month

Universal City rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Universal City stand at $1,009 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,268 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Universal City's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Universal City, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Universal City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Universal City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Universal City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Universal City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,268 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% rise in Universal City.
    • While Universal City's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Universal City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Universal City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Concordia University-Texas