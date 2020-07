Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities business center internet cafe 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance carport cc payments coffee bar dog park e-payments lobby online portal

Nestled in a quiet corner of Universal City, Texas, The Colony Apartment Homes provides a peaceful retreat while still maintaining all the conveniences that San Antonio has to offer. Our community offers spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans with all the modern amenities you have come to expect out of your apartment home. Apartments include beautiful wood flooring, large walk-in closets, and convenient breakfast bars. Best of all, The Colony Apartment Homes is within walking distance to shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. Our community is just around the corner from Randolph AFB, Loop 1604, and the Forum Shopping Center. At The Colony Apartment Homes, you will experience the best Universal City has to offer. Call and book a tour with one of our leasing agents today, and come home to The Colony Apartment Homes.