107 Apartments for rent in Universal City, TX with balcony
Often referred to as, "The gate to Randolph Air Force Base," Universal City has become home to more than just the military.
With a total area of 5.7 square miles, this small city in Bexar County (say it like "bear" if you want to fit in with the locals) just 15 miles northeast of San Antonio is becoming increasingly popular with city dwellers who seek to escape the madness of traffic, packed streets or neighborhoods, and the incessant drone of the big city. Established back in 1960, Universal City is the perfect gateway to excellent camping and hiking, mouth-watering BBQ and a quality of life that fosters growth and development for the residents who choose to call this place home. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Universal City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.