Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

107 Apartments for rent in Universal City, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with...
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
4 Units Available
Aviation Place
414 E Aviation Blvd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
902 sqft
We are just outside of San Antonio in the great Universal City area.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:07am
30 Units Available
The Meadows
14001 Oak Mdws, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
514 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
960 sqft
The Meadows Apartments in Universal City has modern Studio, One & Two Bedroom Apartment Homes. Local shopping and dining are minutes away with convenient access to I-35 and Loop 1604. Call today to schedule your tour.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
27 Units Available
Retama Ranch Apartments
12900 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1161 sqft
Conveniently located near I-35 and Loop 1604, with easy access to restaurants and shops. Apartments have washer/dryer connection, 9-foot ceilings and private patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and outdoor kitchens by the pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
52 Units Available
Arya Grove
11801 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Located just off the Anderson Loop, these apartments are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Offering in-unit ice makers, walk-in closets and appliances, as well as a community business center and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Sunrise Canyon
501 Sunrise Canyon Dr, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1221 sqft
Located close to I-35 and Live Oak in Universal City. Community features pool, business center and grills. Apartments have patio or balcony, neutral-colored carpeting and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
The Colony
330 Kitty Hawk Rd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1248 sqft
Comfortable homes with wood flooring and breakfast bars. Community includes a sand volleyball court and barbecue area. Close to Schertz Soccer Complex and Universal City Park. Easy access to Loop 1604.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Peppermill Apartments
2125 Universal City Blvd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
846 sqft
An updated community near Randolph Air Force Base, highways, and shopping. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, and fireplaces. Updated amenities include two pools, a tennis court, basketball court, and a full playground.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8250 Zodiac Drive
8250 Zodiac Drive, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1599 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 bed 2 bath home with a sizable backyard and mature trees. In addition to this home's great location near the Forum shopping center, it has new wood vinyl flooring throughout and a fresh coat of paint.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
620 WESTOAK
620 Westoak, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1809 sqft
This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath with converted garage has a great, open layout, high ceilings and an in-ground pool for those hot summer days! This home is a must see 1,809 square feet.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
10331 ARTESIA WELLS
10331 Artesia Wells, Universal City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2485 sqft
Large home in gated Springwood Subdivision. Large yard. Sprinkler system for easy maintenance. Blinds on all windows. Plenty of room to spread out with three living areas. New paint entire house. New range and microwave.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
8706 COLLINGWOOD
8706 Collingwood, Universal City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2500 sqft
Great home tucked in mature trees on a cul-de-sac. This open floor plan offers newly remodeled kitchen with two eating areas, a large game room upstairs and a screened in porch to enjoy the evenings in. Come see and rent today!

1 of 6

Last updated April 10 at 04:01am
Converse
1 Unit Available
101 Churchwood
101 Churchwood, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1410 sqft
This Three bedroom house includes a large living room with a fireplace and two car garage. Nice yard and Covered back porch. The rooms are spacious with nice closets as well. Resident pays utilites.
Results within 1 mile of Universal City
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
30 Units Available
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
$935
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1053 sqft
Conveniently located near Village Oaks Shopping Center, this community offers residents a gated entrance, 24-hour gym and an on-site business center. Apartments have private entries, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
3 Units Available
Navona At Live Oak
13101 E Loop 1604 N, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
716 sqft
Recently renovated with updated appliances and kitchens. Available fully furnished. Minutes from I-35, North Star Mall, and Tanger Outlets. Apartments feature balconies or patios. On-site fitness center, pool, and business center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
83 Units Available
Aspire at Live Oak
8130 Shin Oak Drive, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspire at Live Oak unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
6 Units Available
Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd, Schertz, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$785
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
874 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 35, Lehnhoff Stadium and Crescent Bend Nature Park. Apartments feature spacious pantries and private patios or balconies. On-site gym, coffee bar, playscape, swimming pools and complimentary DVD library. Guest apartments available.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Converse
20 Units Available
Waterford Park
9205 FM 78, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,296
1150 sqft
Experience luxurious, resort-style living at Waterford Park Apartments in Converse, Texas.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl, Selma, TX
1 Bedroom
$921
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1310 sqft
Where Relaxation and Style Collide with Comfort We invite you to visit our gorgeous community just north of San Antonio in Selma, Texas! Come discover the difference at Retreat at Chelsea Park! Our location just off IH-35 is convenient to all areas
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Live Oak Place
13012 Oak Terrace Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Live Oak Place community offers studios, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments, ranging in size from 408 sq. ft. to 857 sq. ft. These apartment homes have been renovated to include updated modern fixtures and pet-friendly plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
41 Units Available
Lookout Hollow
16505 Lookout Road, Selma, TX
1 Bedroom
$943
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes offer modern kitchens with granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, full-size washer/dryer hookups. Community offers pool, playground, gym, bbq/grill area, clubhouse. Easy access to Anderson Loop, I-35, Retama Park.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
455 Walnut Crest
455 Walnut Crest, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1607 sqft
All Bedrooms up very nice Two story home with all you need large living area Island Kitchen, enjoy the good size backyard and the covered porch.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Converse
1 Unit Available
821 Meadow Stone
821 Meadow Stone, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1699 sqft
~Nice 3 BR/2.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
111 Hidden Knoll
111 Hidden Knoll, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
This like-new home is now available in the Kensington Ranch neighborhood which is in the coveted Schertz/Cibolo ISD.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
8006 Forest Crossing
8006 Forest Crossing, Live Oak, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1814 sqft
LARGE LIVING/DINING ROOM, EATING AREA IN KITCHEN, MASTER IS DOWN, HAS SHOWER/TUB COMBO. 3 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS WITH FULL BATH. EASY ACCESS TO IH 35, 1604! NO PETS PLEASE!
City Guide for Universal City, TX

Often referred to as, "The gate to Randolph Air Force Base," Universal City has become home to more than just the military.

With a total area of 5.7 square miles, this small city in Bexar County (say it like "bear" if you want to fit in with the locals) just 15 miles northeast of San Antonio is becoming increasingly popular with city dwellers who seek to escape the madness of traffic, packed streets or neighborhoods, and the incessant drone of the big city. Established back in 1960, Universal City is the perfect gateway to excellent camping and hiking, mouth-watering BBQ and a quality of life that fosters growth and development for the residents who choose to call this place home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Universal City, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Universal City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

