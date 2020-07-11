Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:06 AM

71 Apartments for rent in Universal City, TX with washer-dryer

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
25 Units Available
The Colony
330 Kitty Hawk Rd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1248 sqft
Comfortable homes with wood flooring and breakfast bars. Community includes a sand volleyball court and barbecue area. Close to Schertz Soccer Complex and Universal City Park. Easy access to Loop 1604.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
1 Unit Available
Peppermill Apartments
2125 Universal City Blvd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
846 sqft
An updated community near Randolph Air Force Base, highways, and shopping. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, and fireplaces. Updated amenities include two pools, a tennis court, basketball court, and a full playground.
Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
13 Units Available
Retama Ranch Apartments
12900 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1161 sqft
Conveniently located near I-35 and Loop 1604, with easy access to restaurants and shops. Apartments have washer/dryer connection, 9-foot ceilings and private patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and outdoor kitchens by the pool.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
45 Units Available
Arya Grove
11801 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1150 sqft
Located just off the Anderson Loop, these apartments are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Offering in-unit ice makers, walk-in closets and appliances, as well as a community business center and pool.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
Sunrise Canyon
501 Sunrise Canyon Dr, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1221 sqft
Located close to I-35 and Live Oak in Universal City. Community features pool, business center and grills. Apartments have patio or balcony, neutral-colored carpeting and updated appliances.

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
111 Rimdale
111 Rimdale, Universal City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2500 sqft
111 Rimdale, Universal City, TX 78148 4 full bedrooms 2 full bathrooms 1/2 bathroom downstairs 2 car garage $1795 Monthly Rent $1795 Security Deposit $50 Application Fee per Adult over 18 Pets allowed with Pet Fee RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: Monthly
Results within 1 mile of Universal City
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
45 Units Available
Lookout Hollow
16505 Lookout Road, Selma, TX
Studio
$1,244
1063 sqft
1 Bedroom
$943
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1002 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes offer modern kitchens with granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, full-size washer/dryer hookups. Community offers pool, playground, gym, bbq/grill area, clubhouse. Easy access to Anderson Loop, I-35, Retama Park.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
15 Units Available
Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl, Selma, TX
1 Bedroom
$981
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1310 sqft
Where Relaxation and Style Collide with Comfort We invite you to visit our gorgeous community just north of San Antonio in Selma, Texas! Come discover the difference at Retreat at Chelsea Park! Our location just off IH-35 is convenient to all areas
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
25 Units Available
Mira Loma Apartment Homes
7601 Gateway Blvd, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1364 sqft
Proximity to I-35 makes this pet-friendly community with full-sized indoor basketball court and round-the-clock fitness center a great choice for commuters. Apartments contain alarms, exterior storage, and washers and dryers.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
24 Units Available
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
$946
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,056
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1053 sqft
Conveniently located near Village Oaks Shopping Center, this community offers residents a gated entrance, 24-hour gym and an on-site business center. Apartments have private entries, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Universal City
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
24 Units Available
The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,468
1150 sqft
Its location near Kitty Hawk Road and Crestway Drive provides this community's residents with plenty of dining and shopping options. Residents enjoy a fire pit, gym, pool and dog park. Units have walk-in closets.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
27 Units Available
Sunrise
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,868
1320 sqft
Effortless sophistication. Casual refinement. Modern charm. These are the ingredients that make Viridian Apartments a masterfully balanced community of stylish and comfortable apartments in San Antonio, TX.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
39 Units Available
Sun Gate
The Upton at Longhorn Quarry
4906 Wurzbach Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,073
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1214 sqft
Community has a resort-style pool, sun deck and hammocks. Located close to Wurzbach Parkway, shops and restaurants. Units feature distinctive flooring, countertop and cabinet finishes with unique design selections.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
5 Units Available
Windcrest
Tradewinds Apartments
8802 Tradewind Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
1077 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown San Antonio, Tradewinds is nestled on the back porch of The City of Windcrest. Just a stone’s throw from Loop 410 or IH 35, Tradewinds offers tranquil living with all the conveniences you’d expect.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
16 Units Available
Woodstone
The Lookout at Comanche Hill
14722 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
963 sqft
Near I-604, I-35 and I-410. On-site fitness area, recycling program, sundeck and pool. Apartments feature high ceilings, large closets, black appliances and trash service. Pets allowed.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
20 Units Available
Hills of Park North
Sedona Canyon
4620 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
868 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, fireplace, washer/dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, basketball court, clubhouse. Easy access to Wurzbach Pkwy, I-35, public transit, shopping, dining, entertainment.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Woodstone
Rio @ 1604
14900 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$990
1206 sqft
This community offers residents a coffee bar, fenced dog park, pool and playground. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookups, wood-inspired flooring and espresso cabinetry. Comanche Lookout Park and Valencia Hills Shopping Center are both within walking distance.

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Woodlake
5513 LOCHMOOR
5513 Lochmoor, Bexar County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
Fresh interior paint and new flooring in bedrooms. No carpet in unit. FRONT UNIT of a 4-plex. NO YARD, REF, STOVE, DW, CENTRAL A/C, STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER. Owner pays water & trash. SMALL PETS ONLY 2 pet limit (pic required).

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
194 Laceleaf Lane
194 Laceleaf Lane, Cibolo, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
2448 sqft
Beautiful Rental now available in Thistle Creek (Schertz) - 5 Bedrooms! - Beautiful rental is available in desirable Thistle Creek! The flexible plan can accommodate 5 bed or 4 bed plus game room/media room. Open floor plan with high ceilings.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Converse
7306 Autumn Brk
7306 Autumn Brook, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1996 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2545 Sir Barton Bay
2545 Sir Barton Bay Drive, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,774
2527 sqft
Spacious Rental Home Located in Shertz Texas Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
10 Beacon Oak
10 Beacon Oak, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1721 sqft
10 Beacon Oak Available 08/31/20 BRISTOL PLACE - **COMING SOON*** SPACIOUS 2 STORY HOME W/OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NEUTRAL COLOR SCHEME THROUGHOUT, CARPET AND LAMINATE FLOORING. STAINLESS APPLIANCE INCLUDING REFRIGERATOR.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7815 Melbury Frst
7815 Melbury Forest Drive, Bexar County, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1240 sqft
Fantastic One-Story Home Close to Everything Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6234 Donely Pl
6234 Donely Place, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
3020 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom home for rent! - ForeFront Property Management is now offering a zero dollar security deposit move in! All Residents are required to purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy through Rhino.

July 2020 Universal City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Universal City Rent Report. Universal City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Universal City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Universal City rents declined moderately over the past month

Universal City rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Universal City stand at $1,006 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,264 for a two-bedroom. Universal City's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Universal City, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Universal City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Universal City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Universal City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Universal City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,264 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Universal City's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Universal City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Universal City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

