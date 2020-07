Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym garage parking pool bbq/grill business center carport clubhouse internet access internet cafe

Sunrise Canyon brings comfort and convenience to your life with one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in the middle of Universal City, TX. Choose from our five floor plans, which are artfully designed to appeal to your lifestyle. All of our Universal City apartments include conveniences like washer and dryer connections while select homes feature in-home washers and dryers to help streamline your daily tasks. Take in the modern feel with upgraded cabinetry that includes brushed nickel hardware. Outside the home, squeeze in a heart-pumping workout in the fitness center, which includes free weights. Our pet-friendly apartments in Universal City also include an interactive bark park for our furry residents. Live the life you’ve always deserved at Sunrise Canyon.