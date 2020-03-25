2945 CANDLEBERRY DR

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH DECORATOR TOUCHES AND UPGRADES IN A BEAUTIFUL, PARK-LIKE NEIGHBORHOOD. LARGE ROOMS IN AN OPEN STYLE HOME. WALK-IN CLOSETS IN ALL BEDROOMS. EXTRA LARGE UTILITY/PANTRY COMBO. PETS CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS