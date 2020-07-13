/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM
158 Apartments for rent in Schertz, TX with pool
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
8 Units Available
Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd, Schertz, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$955
874 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 35, Lehnhoff Stadium and Crescent Bend Nature Park. Apartments feature spacious pantries and private patios or balconies. On-site gym, coffee bar, playscape, swimming pools and complimentary DVD library. Guest apartments available.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5744 Ty Lindstrom
5744 Ty Lindstrom, Schertz, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1338 sqft
Scenic Hills In Cibolo off 35 interstate - Looking for a one story with 4 bedrooms close to 35? Look no further than this gem located in Scenic Hills.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2545 Sir Barton Bay
2545 Sir Barton Bay Drive, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,774
2527 sqft
Spacious Rental Home Located in Shertz Texas Featuring sparkling community pool! Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,527 square feet.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2529 Crusader Bend
2529 Crusader Bend, Schertz, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2167 sqft
2529 Crusader Bend Available 07/20/20 Beautiful rental in Belmont Park - Gorgeous two-story home in Belmont Park. Upgrades include stainless steel appliances with the refrigerator that will convey, 2’ faux wood blinds, ceramic tile, and much more.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
2648 WAR ADMIRAL
2648 War Admiral, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1887 sqft
Come see this cozy starter home today!!! This house is pretty inside with an open floor plan and large kitchen. Two large living areas will make for an excellent place for the holidays!!! Bedrooms are spacious.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
2621 PILLORY POINTE
2621 Pillory Pointe, Schertz, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2702 sqft
This beautiful home has everything you would want. 2702 sq. ft. Four bedrooms with a guest suite downstairs, Three full baths, plus a half bath. Open floor plan, tile throughout the the 1st floor living area, carpet in the bedroom.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
606 EXCHANGE
606 Exchange Avenue, Schertz, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
660 sqft
606 EXCHANGE Available 08/14/20 DARLING ONE BEDROOM RENTAL IN SCHERTZ! - DARLING ONE BEDROOM RENTAL IN ESTABLISHED, ORIGINAL SCHERTZ. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING AND BEDROOM. VINYL IN KITCHEN AND BATH. NEW WATER HEATER.
Results within 1 mile of Schertz
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
4 Units Available
Aviation Place
414 E Aviation Blvd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
902 sqft
We are just outside of San Antonio in the great Universal City area.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5202 Everett Loop
5202 Everett Loop, Converse, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,674
1950 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Converse
7306 Autumn Brk
7306 Autumn Brook, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1996 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Converse
7635 Cold Mtn
7635 Cold Mountain, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1508 sqft
Single Story 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathroom Home. Convenient Location!!! 5 miles away from Randolph AFB, Major Highways, Shopping and Restaurants. Open Floor plan with a flex room for an office or game area.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
408 Dove Wing
408 Dove Wing, Cibolo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
3183 sqft
Spacious Cibolo home with neighborhood pool - Property Id: 274966 Spacious home in desirable Falcon Ridge. 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, multiple living and dining spaces, with an office! Cozy covered back patio to relax on.
Results within 5 miles of Schertz
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
26 Units Available
Mira Loma Apartment Homes
7601 Gateway Blvd, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1364 sqft
Proximity to I-35 makes this pet-friendly community with full-sized indoor basketball court and round-the-clock fitness center a great choice for commuters. Apartments contain alarms, exterior storage, and washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
24 Units Available
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
$946
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,044
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1053 sqft
Conveniently located near Village Oaks Shopping Center, this community offers residents a gated entrance, 24-hour gym and an on-site business center. Apartments have private entries, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
5 Units Available
Navona At Live Oak
13101 E Loop 1604 N, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
716 sqft
Recently renovated with updated appliances and kitchens. Available fully furnished. Minutes from I-35, North Star Mall, and Tanger Outlets. Apartments feature balconies or patios. On-site fitness center, pool, and business center.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
24 Units Available
The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1150 sqft
Its location near Kitty Hawk Road and Crestway Drive provides this community's residents with plenty of dining and shopping options. Residents enjoy a fire pit, gym, pool and dog park. Units have walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
45 Units Available
Arya Grove
11801 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1150 sqft
Located just off the Anderson Loop, these apartments are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Offering in-unit ice makers, walk-in closets and appliances, as well as a community business center and pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
26 Units Available
Sunrise
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,017
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,868
1320 sqft
Effortless sophistication. Casual refinement. Modern charm. These are the ingredients that make Viridian Apartments a masterfully balanced community of stylish and comfortable apartments in San Antonio, TX.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
15 Units Available
Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl, Selma, TX
1 Bedroom
$981
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1310 sqft
Where Relaxation and Style Collide with Comfort We invite you to visit our gorgeous community just north of San Antonio in Selma, Texas! Come discover the difference at Retreat at Chelsea Park! Our location just off IH-35 is convenient to all areas
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
Live Oak Place
13012 Oak Terrace Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
772 sqft
The Live Oak Place community offers studios, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments, ranging in size from 408 sq. ft. to 857 sq. ft. These apartment homes have been renovated to include updated modern fixtures and pet-friendly plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
45 Units Available
Lookout Hollow
16505 Lookout Road, Selma, TX
Studio
$1,244
1063 sqft
1 Bedroom
$943
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1002 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes offer modern kitchens with granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, full-size washer/dryer hookups. Community offers pool, playground, gym, bbq/grill area, clubhouse. Easy access to Anderson Loop, I-35, Retama Park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
61 Units Available
Aspire at Live Oak
8130 Shin Oak Drive, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspire at Live Oak unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
11 Units Available
Retama Ranch Apartments
12900 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1161 sqft
Conveniently located near I-35 and Loop 1604, with easy access to restaurants and shops. Apartments have washer/dryer connection, 9-foot ceilings and private patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and outdoor kitchens by the pool.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
27 Units Available
The Meadows
14001 Oak Mdws, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
514 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
960 sqft
The Meadows Apartments in Universal City has modern Studio, One & Two Bedroom Apartment Homes. Local shopping and dining are minutes away with convenient access to I-35 and Loop 1604. Call today to schedule your tour.
Similar Pages
Schertz 2 BedroomsSchertz 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSchertz 3 BedroomsSchertz Apartments with BalconySchertz Apartments with Garage
Schertz Apartments with GymSchertz Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSchertz Apartments with ParkingSchertz Apartments with PoolSchertz Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX