109 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Schertz, TX

Finding an apartment in Schertz that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
5 Units Available
Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd, Schertz, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
874 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 35, Lehnhoff Stadium and Crescent Bend Nature Park. Apartments feature spacious pantries and private patios or balconies. On-site gym, coffee bar, playscape, swimming pools and complimentary DVD library. Guest apartments available.

1 Unit Available
6780 PFEIL ROAD
6780 Pfeil Road, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1280 sqft
6780 PFEIL ROAD Available 07/06/20 QUIET COUNTRY LIVING AT ITS BEST! - QUIET COUNTRY LIVING AT ITS BEST! ENJOY THIS NEWLY REMODELED EARLY 1900S HOME.

1 Unit Available
3953 Brookhollow Dr
3953 Brook Hollow Dr, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1842 sqft
Great house in Schertz! - GREAT HOUSE IN A GREAT AREA. GOOD SIZED 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME WITH A STUDY. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, RESTAURANTS, RANDOLPH AFB, IH 35 AND 1604. HOME IS LOCATED IN A QUIET COMMUNITY AND GOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT.

1 Unit Available
816 Secretariat
816 Secretariat Drive, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1889 sqft
NICE 3 BR 2.5 BATH FEATURING AN ISLAND KITCHEN & FIREPLACE IN LIVING*SEPARATE DINING ROOM*2 LIVING AREAS*EASY ACCESS TO I-35, RANDOLPH AFB, FT. SAM, & NEW BRAUNFELS*SCHERTZ/CIBOLO SCHOOL DISTRICT - NICE 3 BR 2.

1 Unit Available
3504 Angora Trail
3504 Angora Trail, Schertz, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3279 sqft
3504 Angora Trail Available 06/18/20 Wonderfully Maintained Family Home!! - Quiet neighborhood, wonderfully maintained 2 story home! The home features the master bedroom downstairs with double vanities separate shower and Jacuzzi tub.

1 Unit Available
5744 Ty Lindstrom
5744 Ty Lindstrom, Schertz, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1338 sqft
5744 Ty Lindstrom Available 07/03/20 Scenic Hills In Cibolo off 35 interstate - Looking for a one story with 4 bedrooms close to 35? Look no further than this gem located in Scenic Hills.

1 Unit Available
1628 Rolling Brook Ln
1628 Rolling Brook Lane, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2426 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
~Just in time for summer is this beautiful home in Wynnbrook w/an inground pool and hot tub!!!~Ceramic tile & laminate throughout the downstairs~Study/4th bedroom w/closet off of the entryway~Island kitchen has an abundance of cabinets &

1 Unit Available
5257 Brookline
5257 Brookline, Schertz, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2252 sqft
Available Now! This beautiful five bedroom home has just been updated (May, 2020). Stunning wood floors throughout the two living areas, a pretty separate dining room, and all 5 bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
8902 SAGE STEM
8902 Sage Stem, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
2573 sqft
You don't want to miss out on this gorgeous, open floor plan, one story home. The kitchen boasts beautiful granite counter tops, tons of cupboard space and a breakfast bar/island for entertaining.

1 Unit Available
5725 MAXFLI DR
5725 Maxfli Drive, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1510 sqft
SINGLE STORY HOME IN A GOLF COMMUNITY, EASY ACCESS TO I-35.
Results within 1 mile of Schertz
4 Units Available
Aviation Place
414 E Aviation Blvd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
902 sqft
We are just outside of San Antonio in the great Universal City area.

Willow Pointe
1 Unit Available
276 Willow View
276 Willow View, Cibolo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1512 sqft
This lovely and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
155 Woodstone Loop
155 Woodstone Loop, Cibolo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
3109 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 Unit Available
16216 Ike Lane
16216 Ike Lane, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2047 sqft
- Well maintained home in Chelsea Park Subdivision. Mature trees good size yard and patio. As you open the doors you are greeted to a large open living room. Great colors on walls. Easy Access to I-35 and close to Forum shopping, Randolph AFB.

Converse
1 Unit Available
9818 Copper Creek
9818 Coppercreek, Converse, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2393 sqft
Converse~4 Bedroom Home~Fridge, Washer & Dryer Included~No Carpet~Fresh Interior Paint - Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home ready for immediate move in! Ceramic tile flooring downstairs and laminated wood flooring upstairs.

1 Unit Available
500 Saddle Villa
500 Saddle Villa, Cibolo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2429 sqft
500 Saddle Villa Available 08/01/20 METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED 2 STORY HOME IN SADDLE CREEK RANCH - METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED 2 STORY HOME IN SADDLE CREEK RANCH * CUL-DE-SAC LOT, NO THRU TRAFFIC * GRANITE COUNTERTOPS * TILE FLOOR IN WET AREAS *

1 Unit Available
9151 Hampton Hills
9151 Hampton Hill, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1416 sqft
9151 Hampton Hills Available 06/29/20 Forest Creek - ***COMING SOON*** Beautiful one story home with neutral color scheme through out. Italian ceramic tile in living and master bedroom. Great curb appeal with this one of a kind landscaping.

Converse
1 Unit Available
7635 Cold Mtn
7635 Cold Mountain, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1508 sqft
Single Story 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathroom Home. Convenient Location!!! 5 miles away from Randolph AFB, Major Highways, Shopping and Restaurants. Open Floor plan with a flex room for an office or game area.

1 Unit Available
3826 Colemans Run
3826 Colemans Run, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2021 sqft
Cute 2 story with great curb appeal this brand new home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a game room. Wood vinyl plank flooring, faux wood blinds, and ceiling fans.
Results within 5 miles of Schertz
59 Units Available
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$920
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1109 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of natural light near Highway 337. Floorplans feature granite countertops, large windows and private laundry. Residents have access to community yoga equipment and fitness center.
23 Units Available
The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$888
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1150 sqft
Its location near Kitty Hawk Road and Crestway Drive provides this community's residents with plenty of dining and shopping options. Residents enjoy a fire pit, gym, pool and dog park. Units have walk-in closets.
27 Units Available
Retama Ranch Apartments
12900 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1161 sqft
Conveniently located near I-35 and Loop 1604, with easy access to restaurants and shops. Apartments have washer/dryer connection, 9-foot ceilings and private patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and outdoor kitchens by the pool.
Converse
19 Units Available
Waterford Park
9205 FM 78, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,296
1150 sqft
Experience luxurious, resort-style living at Waterford Park Apartments in Converse, Texas.
20 Units Available
Mira Loma Apartment Homes
7601 Gateway Blvd, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1364 sqft
Proximity to I-35 makes this pet-friendly community with full-sized indoor basketball court and round-the-clock fitness center a great choice for commuters. Apartments contain alarms, exterior storage, and washers and dryers.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Schertz, TX

Finding an apartment in Schertz that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

