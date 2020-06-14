/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
91 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Schertz, TX
Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
5 Units Available
Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd, Schertz, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
597 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 35, Lehnhoff Stadium and Crescent Bend Nature Park. Apartments feature spacious pantries and private patios or balconies. On-site gym, coffee bar, playscape, swimming pools and complimentary DVD library. Guest apartments available.
Results within 1 mile of Schertz
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
16505 LOOKOUT HOLLOW CRL
16505 Lookout Hollow Cir, Selma, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
706 sqft
Come home to an intimate community offering sophisticated amenities and cleverly designed floor plans to fit your active lifestyle.
Results within 5 miles of Schertz
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Sunrise
28 Units Available
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,067
694 sqft
Effortless sophistication. Casual refinement. Modern charm. These are the ingredients that make Viridian Apartments a masterfully balanced community of stylish and comfortable apartments in San Antonio, TX.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl, Selma, TX
1 Bedroom
$916
751 sqft
Where Relaxation and Style Collide with Comfort We invite you to visit our gorgeous community just north of San Antonio in Selma, Texas! Come discover the difference at Retreat at Chelsea Park! Our location just off IH-35 is convenient to all areas
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
18 Units Available
Mira Loma Apartment Homes
7601 Gateway Blvd, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
761 sqft
Proximity to I-35 makes this pet-friendly community with full-sized indoor basketball court and round-the-clock fitness center a great choice for commuters. Apartments contain alarms, exterior storage, and washers and dryers.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
29 Units Available
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,047
821 sqft
Conveniently located near Village Oaks Shopping Center, this community offers residents a gated entrance, 24-hour gym and an on-site business center. Apartments have private entries, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
3 Units Available
Navona At Live Oak
13101 E Loop 1604 N, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
524 sqft
Recently renovated with updated appliances and kitchens. Available fully furnished. Minutes from I-35, North Star Mall, and Tanger Outlets. Apartments feature balconies or patios. On-site fitness center, pool, and business center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
27 Units Available
Retama Ranch Apartments
12900 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
692 sqft
Conveniently located near I-35 and Loop 1604, with easy access to restaurants and shops. Apartments have washer/dryer connection, 9-foot ceilings and private patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and outdoor kitchens by the pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
54 Units Available
Arya Grove
11801 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
661 sqft
Located just off the Anderson Loop, these apartments are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Offering in-unit ice makers, walk-in closets and appliances, as well as a community business center and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
The Colony
330 Kitty Hawk Rd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
578 sqft
Comfortable homes with wood flooring and breakfast bars. Community includes a sand volleyball court and barbecue area. Close to Schertz Soccer Complex and Universal City Park. Easy access to Loop 1604.
Last updated June 14 at 06:21pm
31 Units Available
The Meadows
14001 Oak Mdws, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
514 sqft
The Meadows Apartments in Universal City has modern Studio, One & Two Bedroom Apartment Homes. Local shopping and dining are minutes away with convenient access to I-35 and Loop 1604. Call today to schedule your tour.
Last updated June 14 at 06:17pm
82 Units Available
Aspire at Live Oak
8130 Shin Oak Drive, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
752 sqft
Aspire at Live Oak unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Last updated June 14 at 06:31pm
23 Units Available
Loretto at Creekside
7319 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
687 sqft
Modern apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open-plan kitchens, and walk-in wardrobes. Infinity pool and clubhouse with Wi-Fi, games area, 24-hour fitness facility, outdoor grill, and coffee bar. In the Outer Northeast neighborhood, minutes from the I-35.
Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
60 Units Available
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
690 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of natural light near Highway 337. Floorplans feature granite countertops, large windows and private laundry. Residents have access to community yoga equipment and fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Converse
19 Units Available
Waterford Park
9205 FM 78, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
666 sqft
Experience luxurious, resort-style living at Waterford Park Apartments in Converse, Texas.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
22 Units Available
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
759 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour! Tacara Westpointe Village luxury apartments. Live in the heart of the vacation destination town of New Braunfels.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
Peppermill Apartments
2125 Universal City Blvd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
616 sqft
An updated community near Randolph Air Force Base, highways, and shopping. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, and fireplaces. Updated amenities include two pools, a tennis court, basketball court, and a full playground.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$888
666 sqft
Its location near Kitty Hawk Road and Crestway Drive provides this community's residents with plenty of dining and shopping options. Residents enjoy a fire pit, gym, pool and dog park. Units have walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Sunrise Canyon
501 Sunrise Canyon Dr, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
708 sqft
Located close to I-35 and Live Oak in Universal City. Community features pool, business center and grills. Apartments have patio or balcony, neutral-colored carpeting and updated appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Live Oak Place
13012 Oak Terrace Dr, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
565 sqft
The Live Oak Place community offers studios, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments, ranging in size from 408 sq. ft. to 857 sq. ft. These apartment homes have been renovated to include updated modern fixtures and pet-friendly plank flooring.
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
41 Units Available
Lookout Hollow
16505 Lookout Road, Selma, TX
1 Bedroom
$943
720 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes offer modern kitchens with granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, full-size washer/dryer hookups. Community offers pool, playground, gym, bbq/grill area, clubhouse. Easy access to Anderson Loop, I-35, Retama Park.
Last updated June 14 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
7127 Glen Terrace
7127 Glen Terrace, Bexar County, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
625 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Last updated June 14 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
Mission Hill I & II
2745 Westpointe Drive, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
658 sqft
658 SQ FT - One Bedroom, One Bathroom This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Results within 10 miles of Schertz
Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
Landa Park
56 Units Available
The Landmark
144 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
763 sqft
Steeped in history yet modernized with luxurious features, The Landmark, apartments in New Braunfels, Texas, offers residents an exceptional standard of living.
