studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:43 AM
11 Studio Apartments for rent in Schertz, TX
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
1996 Schertz Parkway Schertz, TX. 78154 - 201
1996 Schertz Parkway, Schertz, TX
Studio
$2,160
880 sqft
PROPERTY OVERVIEW *** FOR LEASE - AVAILABLE JULY 2, 2019 *** Newly constructed building with five (5) finished-out office suites. Building 2 is part of a larger single-story, condo office complex. Each unit measures 880 sq. ft.
Results within 5 miles of Schertz
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
42 Units Available
Lookout Hollow
16505 Lookout Road, Selma, TX
Studio
$1,244
1063 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes offer modern kitchens with granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, full-size washer/dryer hookups. Community offers pool, playground, gym, bbq/grill area, clubhouse. Easy access to Anderson Loop, I-35, Retama Park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
26 Units Available
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
$946
583 sqft
Conveniently located near Village Oaks Shopping Center, this community offers residents a gated entrance, 24-hour gym and an on-site business center. Apartments have private entries, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 AM
42 Units Available
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$920
515 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of natural light near Highway 337. Floorplans feature granite countertops, large windows and private laundry. Residents have access to community yoga equipment and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
25 Units Available
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$925
510 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour! Tacara Westpointe Village luxury apartments. Live in the heart of the vacation destination town of New Braunfels.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4003 Mistflower Drive
4003 Mistflower Drive, Bexar County, TX
Studio
$1,395
2089 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 0 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 10 miles of Schertz
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
33 Units Available
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$1,015
574 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in New Braunfels features open kitchen layouts, private balconies, wood-like floors and spacious closets. Close to everything, including tons of shopping and dining. TX-46 and I-35 are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
2 Units Available
Willshire Terrace
Brix At Terrell Hills
2447 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$640
450 sqft
Modern homes with hardwood floors and open designs. Plenty of community amenities, including a pool, business center, and laundry facilities. Easy access to Loop 410. By Oakwell TrailHead Park.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 AM
19 Units Available
Park Village
Cottage Creek II
4832 Ray Bon Drive, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$660
424 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle you deserve at affordable prices in the heart of Northeast San Antonio! Cottage Creek Apartments offer pet-friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes with a multitude of great amenities and resident activities.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 AM
29 Units Available
Park Village
Cottage Creek I
4830 Ray Bon Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$504
475 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle you deserve at affordable prices in the heart of Northeast San Antonio! Cottage Creek Apartments offer pet-friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes with a multitude of great amenities and resident activities.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
3223 Thousand Oaks - 1
3223 Thousand Oaks Drive, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$8,250
4500 sqft
1500 to 4500 SQFT Office or Retail space. Premium space in Uptown San Antonio. Property currently in shell stage will build to suit for any tenant.
