89 Apartments for rent in Schertz, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Schertz renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
5257 Brookline
5257 Brookline, Schertz, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2252 sqft
Available Now! This beautiful five bedroom home has just been updated (May, 2020). Stunning wood floors throughout the two living areas, a pretty separate dining room, and all 5 bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
717 AMERICAN FLAG
717 American Flag, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2938 sqft
This home is beautiful from the crown molding throughout the first floor to the laminate wood flooring, neutral paint colors & open floor plan - This home has it all! The kitchen opens to the family room & features an island w/ a breakfast bar.

1 Unit Available
203 BROOKS AVE
203 Brooks Avenue, Schertz, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
816 sqft
CUTE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH WOOD FLOORING. HUGE YARD. NEAR RANDOLPH AREA. NICE LOCATION. Recently installed mini split AC/heating in living room and bedroom. Across Schertz Park
Results within 1 mile of Schertz

Converse
1 Unit Available
9818 Copper Creek
9818 Coppercreek, Converse, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2393 sqft
Converse~4 Bedroom Home~Fridge, Washer & Dryer Included~No Carpet~Fresh Interior Paint - Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home ready for immediate move in! Ceramic tile flooring downstairs and laminated wood flooring upstairs.

1 Unit Available
423 Rustic Willow
423 Rustic Willow, Selma, TX
6 Bedrooms
$2,800
This home sits across from a large field with no homes, a play ground down the street, and side walks throughout the whole neighborhood. This home can be set up to have 6 beds or have an office/ study or craft room.

1 Unit Available
112 Landmark Haven
112 Landmark Haven, Cibolo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2354 sqft
This like-new home has been well loved & has lots of beautiful features. From the open floor plan to the tall ceilings, from the laminate wood flooring to the granite kitchen counters, you'll love to call this place home.
Results within 5 miles of Schertz
23 Units Available
The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$888
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1150 sqft
Its location near Kitty Hawk Road and Crestway Drive provides this community's residents with plenty of dining and shopping options. Residents enjoy a fire pit, gym, pool and dog park. Units have walk-in closets.
Sunrise
28 Units Available
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,067
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,582
1320 sqft
Effortless sophistication. Casual refinement. Modern charm. These are the ingredients that make Viridian Apartments a masterfully balanced community of stylish and comfortable apartments in San Antonio, TX.
17 Units Available
Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl, Selma, TX
1 Bedroom
$916
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1310 sqft
Where Relaxation and Style Collide with Comfort We invite you to visit our gorgeous community just north of San Antonio in Selma, Texas! Come discover the difference at Retreat at Chelsea Park! Our location just off IH-35 is convenient to all areas
2 Units Available
Peppermill Apartments
2125 Universal City Blvd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
846 sqft
An updated community near Randolph Air Force Base, highways, and shopping. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, and fireplaces. Updated amenities include two pools, a tennis court, basketball court, and a full playground.
29 Units Available
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
$935
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,047
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1053 sqft
Conveniently located near Village Oaks Shopping Center, this community offers residents a gated entrance, 24-hour gym and an on-site business center. Apartments have private entries, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
59 Units Available
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$920
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1109 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of natural light near Highway 337. Floorplans feature granite countertops, large windows and private laundry. Residents have access to community yoga equipment and fitness center.
31 Units Available
The Meadows
14001 Oak Mdws, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
514 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
960 sqft
The Meadows Apartments in Universal City has modern Studio, One & Two Bedroom Apartment Homes. Local shopping and dining are minutes away with convenient access to I-35 and Loop 1604. Call today to schedule your tour.
54 Units Available
Arya Grove
11801 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Located just off the Anderson Loop, these apartments are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Offering in-unit ice makers, walk-in closets and appliances, as well as a community business center and pool.
21 Units Available
The Colony
330 Kitty Hawk Rd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1248 sqft
Comfortable homes with wood flooring and breakfast bars. Community includes a sand volleyball court and barbecue area. Close to Schertz Soccer Complex and Universal City Park. Easy access to Loop 1604.
82 Units Available
Aspire at Live Oak
8130 Shin Oak Drive, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspire at Live Oak unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
22 Units Available
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$925
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,059
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1027 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour! Tacara Westpointe Village luxury apartments. Live in the heart of the vacation destination town of New Braunfels.
23 Units Available
Loretto at Creekside
7319 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1250 sqft
Modern apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open-plan kitchens, and walk-in wardrobes. Infinity pool and clubhouse with Wi-Fi, games area, 24-hour fitness facility, outdoor grill, and coffee bar. In the Outer Northeast neighborhood, minutes from the I-35.
12 Units Available
Sunrise Canyon
501 Sunrise Canyon Dr, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1221 sqft
Located close to I-35 and Live Oak in Universal City. Community features pool, business center and grills. Apartments have patio or balcony, neutral-colored carpeting and updated appliances.
2 Units Available
Live Oak Place
13012 Oak Terrace Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Live Oak Place community offers studios, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments, ranging in size from 408 sq. ft. to 857 sq. ft. These apartment homes have been renovated to include updated modern fixtures and pet-friendly plank flooring.
41 Units Available
Lookout Hollow
16505 Lookout Road, Selma, TX
1 Bedroom
$943
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes offer modern kitchens with granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, full-size washer/dryer hookups. Community offers pool, playground, gym, bbq/grill area, clubhouse. Easy access to Anderson Loop, I-35, Retama Park.

1 Unit Available
13407 Overlook Bluff
13407 Overlook Bluff, Live Oak, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1770 sqft
READY! Custom 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 Story in Bridlewood Park near 1604/I35 - If you are looking for a roomy 1 story 3 bedroom 2 bath with custom amenities, in a cozy tucked away cul de sac.

1 Unit Available
7127 Glen Terrace
7127 Glen Terrace, Bexar County, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
625 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 Unit Available
261 S Water Ln
261 South Water Lane, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1380 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Schertz, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Schertz renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

