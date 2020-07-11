/
apartments with washer dryer
89 Apartments for rent in Schertz, TX with washer-dryer
2545 Sir Barton Bay
2545 Sir Barton Bay Drive, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,774
2527 sqft
Spacious Rental Home Located in Shertz Texas Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1216 Spicewood
1216 Spicewood, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1550 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Schertz. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard.
12388 Erstein Valley
12388 Erstein Vly, Schertz, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2320 sqft
This first time rental has all you need and is ready for immediate move in*Spacious Kitchen with Granite Counters and Breakfast Bar*Stainless Steel Appliances*Gas Cooking*Open Living Area*Large Downstairs Owners Suite*Game Room*Sizeable Secondary
194 Laceleaf Lane
194 Laceleaf Lane, Cibolo, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
2448 sqft
Beautiful Rental now available in Thistle Creek (Schertz) - 5 Bedrooms! - Beautiful rental is available in desirable Thistle Creek! The flexible plan can accommodate 5 bed or 4 bed plus game room/media room. Open floor plan with high ceilings.
Converse
7306 Autumn Brk
7306 Autumn Brook, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1996 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
Converse
7635 Cold Mtn
7635 Cold Mountain, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1508 sqft
Single Story 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathroom Home. Convenient Location!!! 5 miles away from Randolph AFB, Major Highways, Shopping and Restaurants. Open Floor plan with a flex room for an office or game area.
111 Rimdale
111 Rimdale, Universal City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2500 sqft
111 Rimdale, Universal City, TX 78148 4 full bedrooms 2 full bathrooms 1/2 bathroom downstairs 2 car garage $1795 Monthly Rent $1795 Security Deposit $50 Application Fee per Adult over 18 Pets allowed with Pet Fee RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: Monthly
Converse
10690 Pablo Way
10690 Pablo Way, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1207 sqft
This almost NEW floor plan is a three bedrooms, two bathrooms single story home that features and open floor plan. The kitchen bar overlooks the family room.
The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,468
1150 sqft
Its location near Kitty Hawk Road and Crestway Drive provides this community's residents with plenty of dining and shopping options. Residents enjoy a fire pit, gym, pool and dog park. Units have walk-in closets.
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$920
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1109 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of natural light near Highway 337. Floorplans feature granite countertops, large windows and private laundry. Residents have access to community yoga equipment and fitness center.
Lookout Hollow
16505 Lookout Road, Selma, TX
Studio
$1,244
1063 sqft
1 Bedroom
$943
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1002 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes offer modern kitchens with granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, full-size washer/dryer hookups. Community offers pool, playground, gym, bbq/grill area, clubhouse. Easy access to Anderson Loop, I-35, Retama Park.
Sunrise
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,868
1320 sqft
Effortless sophistication. Casual refinement. Modern charm. These are the ingredients that make Viridian Apartments a masterfully balanced community of stylish and comfortable apartments in San Antonio, TX.
Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl, Selma, TX
1 Bedroom
$981
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1310 sqft
Where Relaxation and Style Collide with Comfort We invite you to visit our gorgeous community just north of San Antonio in Selma, Texas! Come discover the difference at Retreat at Chelsea Park! Our location just off IH-35 is convenient to all areas
Mira Loma Apartment Homes
7601 Gateway Blvd, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1364 sqft
Proximity to I-35 makes this pet-friendly community with full-sized indoor basketball court and round-the-clock fitness center a great choice for commuters. Apartments contain alarms, exterior storage, and washers and dryers.
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
$946
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,056
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1053 sqft
Conveniently located near Village Oaks Shopping Center, this community offers residents a gated entrance, 24-hour gym and an on-site business center. Apartments have private entries, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
The Colony
330 Kitty Hawk Rd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1248 sqft
Comfortable homes with wood flooring and breakfast bars. Community includes a sand volleyball court and barbecue area. Close to Schertz Soccer Complex and Universal City Park. Easy access to Loop 1604.
Peppermill Apartments
2125 Universal City Blvd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
846 sqft
An updated community near Randolph Air Force Base, highways, and shopping. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, and fireplaces. Updated amenities include two pools, a tennis court, basketball court, and a full playground.
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$925
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,059
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1027 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour! Tacara Westpointe Village luxury apartments. Live in the heart of the vacation destination town of New Braunfels.
Retama Ranch Apartments
12900 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1161 sqft
Conveniently located near I-35 and Loop 1604, with easy access to restaurants and shops. Apartments have washer/dryer connection, 9-foot ceilings and private patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and outdoor kitchens by the pool.
Arya Grove
11801 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1150 sqft
Located just off the Anderson Loop, these apartments are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Offering in-unit ice makers, walk-in closets and appliances, as well as a community business center and pool.
Sunrise Canyon
501 Sunrise Canyon Dr, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1221 sqft
Located close to I-35 and Live Oak in Universal City. Community features pool, business center and grills. Apartments have patio or balcony, neutral-colored carpeting and updated appliances.
Woodlake
5513 LOCHMOOR
5513 Lochmoor, Bexar County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
Fresh interior paint and new flooring in bedrooms. No carpet in unit. FRONT UNIT of a 4-plex. NO YARD, REF, STOVE, DW, CENTRAL A/C, STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER. Owner pays water & trash. SMALL PETS ONLY 2 pet limit (pic required).
3144 Douglas Fir Dr
3144 Douglas Fir Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1387 sqft
3144 Douglas Fir 3BR/2BA Fourplex
6234 Donely Pl
6234 Donely Place, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
3020 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom home for rent! - ForeFront Property Management is now offering a zero dollar security deposit move in! All Residents are required to purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy through Rhino.
