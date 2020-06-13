/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:08 AM
196 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Schertz, TX
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2529 Crusader Bend
2529 Crusader Bend, Schertz, TX
Gorgeous 2 story home in Belmont Park. Well maintained rental in Belmont Park. Upgrades include stainless steel appliances with a refrigerator that will convey, 2' faux wood blinds, ceramic tile, and much more.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2904 Winding Trail
2904 Winding Trail, Schertz, TX
This beautiful spacious home that shows pride of ownership. Featuring the master bedroom downstairs, with separate garden tub/ shower and double vanities. All secondary bedrooms with walk in closets and game room upstairs.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2545 Sir Barton Bay
2545 Sir Barton Bay Drive, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2527 sqft
Spacious Rental Home Located in Shertz Texas Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5141 Storm King
5141 Storm King, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1527 sqft
3/2 in Shertz, TX - Well-kept 3/2 in Schertz, TX! Granite countertops, large island and tons of counter space and cabinets in the kitchen. Come enjoy your morning coffee on the covered patio. (RLNE5224726)
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
816 Secretariat
816 Secretariat Drive, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1889 sqft
NICE 3 BR 2.5 BATH FEATURING AN ISLAND KITCHEN & FIREPLACE IN LIVING*SEPARATE DINING ROOM*2 LIVING AREAS*EASY ACCESS TO I-35, RANDOLPH AFB, FT. SAM, & NEW BRAUNFELS*SCHERTZ/CIBOLO SCHOOL DISTRICT - NICE 3 BR 2.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6780 PFEIL ROAD
6780 Pfeil Road, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1280 sqft
6780 PFEIL ROAD Available 07/06/20 QUIET COUNTRY LIVING AT ITS BEST! - QUIET COUNTRY LIVING AT ITS BEST! ENJOY THIS NEWLY REMODELED EARLY 1900S HOME.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
501 MARILYN
501 Marilyn Drive, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1216 sqft
501 MARILYN Available 07/17/20 CHARMING RENTAL IN SCHERTZ! - CHARMING RENTAL FEATURING NEWER INTERIOR PAINT, FLOORING, BATHROOM VANITIES AND SINKS, COMMODES AND DISHWASHER.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3953 Brookhollow Dr
3953 Brook Hollow Dr, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1842 sqft
Great house in Schertz! - GREAT HOUSE IN A GREAT AREA. GOOD SIZED 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME WITH A STUDY. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, RESTAURANTS, RANDOLPH AFB, IH 35 AND 1604. HOME IS LOCATED IN A QUIET COMMUNITY AND GOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5744 Ty Lindstrom
5744 Ty Lindstrom, Schertz, TX
5744 Ty Lindstrom Available 07/03/20 Scenic Hills In Cibolo off 35 interstate - Looking for a one story with 4 bedrooms close to 35? Look no further than this gem located in Scenic Hills.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6104 Merion Way
6104 Merion Way, Schertz, TX
GOLF COURSE! Fairways at Scenic Hills - Beautiful 2 story home sits on a cul-de-sac and overlooks Northcliffe golf course! Home opens up to winding staircase and separate dining room. Kitchen overlooks eat-in kitchen and living room with fireplace.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1628 Rolling Brook Ln
1628 Rolling Brook Lane, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2426 sqft
~Just in time for summer is this beautiful home in Wynnbrook w/an inground pool and hot tub!!!~Ceramic tile & laminate throughout the downstairs~Study/4th bedroom w/closet off of the entryway~Island kitchen has an abundance of cabinets &
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
728 Hollow Ridge
728 Hollow Ridge, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1599 sqft
Open 3 bedroom, 2 bath floorplan that includes 9 ft. ceilings and a large walk-in shower. Conveniently located in the city of Schertz, Riata Terrace has award winning SCUCISD schools, park and pool and easy access to I-35, Ft.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6817 Concho Crk
6817 Concho Creek, Schertz, TX
Remarkable 2 Story Home on a Beautiful Half Acre Lot. Spacious Bedrooms. Open Kitchen and Living Area Perfect for Entertaining and Family Gathering. Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances and a Great Island for Prepping and Serving Meals.
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
5257 Brookline
5257 Brookline, Schertz, TX
Available Now! This beautiful five bedroom home has just been updated (May, 2020). Stunning wood floors throughout the two living areas, a pretty separate dining room, and all 5 bedrooms.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
717 AMERICAN FLAG
717 American Flag, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2938 sqft
This home is beautiful from the crown molding throughout the first floor to the laminate wood flooring, neutral paint colors & open floor plan - This home has it all! The kitchen opens to the family room & features an island w/ a breakfast bar.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
10491 Hunter Heights
10491 Hunter Heights, Schertz, TX
Executive luxury home with open floor plan now available. This 5 bedroom, 4 full baths home features the master bedroom downstairs, stainless steel appliances with double ovens, granite counters, & smooth cooktop.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6105 Portchester
6105 Portchester, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1758 sqft
Great home located on a cul-de-sac lot. This beautiful open floorplan features updated lighting and ceiling fans, a study, great sized bedrooms, master suite with a full bathroom and more.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2725 STAR LIGHT LN
2725 Star Light Lane, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1471 sqft
This is a great home in a great neighborhood. This is a perfect floor plan for entertaining or just family time (open concept). The mstr bdrm has a large sitting area and built-in shelves, ceiling fans throughout keep you cool in summer.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3617 Gamble
3617 Gamble Street, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1408 sqft
Beautiful Schertz rental located in a gated community with elementary and intermediate schools within walking distance. Shopping nearby, easy access to restaurants, IH-35. New range and microwave. Stainless steel refrigerator.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
8902 SAGE STEM
8902 Sage Stem, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
2573 sqft
You don't want to miss out on this gorgeous, open floor plan, one story home. The kitchen boasts beautiful granite counter tops, tons of cupboard space and a breakfast bar/island for entertaining.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5725 MAXFLI DR
5725 Maxfli Drive, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1510 sqft
SINGLE STORY HOME IN A GOLF COMMUNITY, EASY ACCESS TO I-35.
1 of 25
Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
1108 COLONY DR
1108 Colony Drive, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1368 sqft
This recently updated home is located close to lots of parks, the local library, the YMCA, Joint Base San Antonio, Randolph Air Force Base, and plenty of shopping as well as activities for all ages at the Forum! Easy access to 1604 and 35 for
1 of 14
Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
2613 Ashley Oak Dr
2613 Ashley Oak Drive, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1883 sqft
Spacious - well maintained - extended covered patio
Results within 1 mile of Schertz
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
10314 ROSALINA LOOP
10314 Rosalina Loop, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1636 sqft
Gorgeous First Time Rental Home!This home is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home. This home is completely open concept.
Similar Pages
Schertz 1 BedroomsSchertz 2 BedroomsSchertz 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSchertz 3 BedroomsSchertz Apartments with Balcony
Schertz Apartments with GarageSchertz Apartments with GymSchertz Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSchertz Apartments with ParkingSchertz Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX