Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:31 PM

125 Apartments for rent in Schertz, TX with garage

Schertz apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1628 Rolling Brook Ln
1628 Rolling Brook Lane, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2426 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
~Just in time for summer is this beautiful home in Wynnbrook w/an inground pool and hot tub!!!~Ceramic tile & laminate throughout the downstairs~Study/4th bedroom w/closet off of the entryway~Island kitchen has an abundance of cabinets &

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
501 MARILYN
501 Marilyn Drive, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1216 sqft
501 MARILYN Available 07/17/20 CHARMING RENTAL IN SCHERTZ! - CHARMING RENTAL FEATURING NEWER INTERIOR PAINT, FLOORING, BATHROOM VANITIES AND SINKS, COMMODES AND DISHWASHER.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3504 Angora Trail
3504 Angora Trail, Schertz, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3279 sqft
3504 Angora Trail Available 06/18/20 Wonderfully Maintained Family Home!! - Quiet neighborhood, wonderfully maintained 2 story home! The home features the master bedroom downstairs with double vanities separate shower and Jacuzzi tub.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2545 Sir Barton Bay
2545 Sir Barton Bay Drive, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2527 sqft
Spacious Rental Home Located in Shertz Texas Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2529 Crusader Bend
2529 Crusader Bend, Schertz, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2167 sqft
Gorgeous 2 story home in Belmont Park. Well maintained rental in Belmont Park. Upgrades include stainless steel appliances with a refrigerator that will convey, 2' faux wood blinds, ceramic tile, and much more.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2904 Winding Trail
2904 Winding Trail, Schertz, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2839 sqft
This beautiful spacious home that shows pride of ownership. Featuring the master bedroom downstairs, with separate garden tub/ shower and double vanities. All secondary bedrooms with walk in closets and game room upstairs.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
728 Hollow Ridge
728 Hollow Ridge, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1599 sqft
Open 3 bedroom, 2 bath floorplan that includes 9 ft. ceilings and a large walk-in shower. Conveniently located in the city of Schertz, Riata Terrace has award winning SCUCISD schools, park and pool and easy access to I-35, Ft.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
5257 Brookline
5257 Brookline, Schertz, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2252 sqft
Available Now! This beautiful five bedroom home has just been updated (May, 2020). Stunning wood floors throughout the two living areas, a pretty separate dining room, and all 5 bedrooms.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
717 AMERICAN FLAG
717 American Flag, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2938 sqft
This home is beautiful from the crown molding throughout the first floor to the laminate wood flooring, neutral paint colors & open floor plan - This home has it all! The kitchen opens to the family room & features an island w/ a breakfast bar.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
10491 Hunter Heights
10491 Hunter Heights, Schertz, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
3719 sqft
Executive luxury home with open floor plan now available. This 5 bedroom, 4 full baths home features the master bedroom downstairs, stainless steel appliances with double ovens, granite counters, & smooth cooktop.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
6105 Portchester
6105 Portchester, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1758 sqft
Great home located on a cul-de-sac lot. This beautiful open floorplan features updated lighting and ceiling fans, a study, great sized bedrooms, master suite with a full bathroom and more.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2725 STAR LIGHT LN
2725 Star Light Lane, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1471 sqft
This is a great home in a great neighborhood. This is a perfect floor plan for entertaining or just family time (open concept). The mstr bdrm has a large sitting area and built-in shelves, ceiling fans throughout keep you cool in summer.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
3617 Gamble
3617 Gamble Street, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1408 sqft
Beautiful Schertz rental located in a gated community with elementary and intermediate schools within walking distance. Shopping nearby, easy access to restaurants, IH-35. New range and microwave. Stainless steel refrigerator.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
8902 SAGE STEM
8902 Sage Stem, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
2573 sqft
You don't want to miss out on this gorgeous, open floor plan, one story home. The kitchen boasts beautiful granite counter tops, tons of cupboard space and a breakfast bar/island for entertaining.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5725 MAXFLI DR
5725 Maxfli Drive, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1510 sqft
SINGLE STORY HOME IN A GOLF COMMUNITY, EASY ACCESS TO I-35.

1 of 25

Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
1108 COLONY DR
1108 Colony Drive, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1368 sqft
This recently updated home is located close to lots of parks, the local library, the YMCA, Joint Base San Antonio, Randolph Air Force Base, and plenty of shopping as well as activities for all ages at the Forum! Easy access to 1604 and 35 for

1 of 14

Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
2613 Ashley Oak Dr
2613 Ashley Oak Drive, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1883 sqft
Spacious - well maintained - extended covered patio
Results within 1 mile of Schertz

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Converse
1 Unit Available
10690 Pablo Way
10690 Pablo Way, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1207 sqft
This almost NEW floor plan is a three bedrooms, two bathrooms single story home that features and open floor plan. The kitchen bar overlooks the family room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Converse
1 Unit Available
7635 Cold Mtn
7635 Cold Mountain, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1508 sqft
Single Story 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathroom Home. Convenient Location!!! 5 miles away from Randolph AFB, Major Highways, Shopping and Restaurants. Open Floor plan with a flex room for an office or game area.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5202 Everett Loop
5202 Everett Loop, Converse, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,701
1950 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Converse
1 Unit Available
7306 Autumn Brk
7306 Autumn Brook, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1996 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
10314 ROSALINA LOOP
10314 Rosalina Loop, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1636 sqft
Gorgeous First Time Rental Home!This home is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home. This home is completely open concept.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
206 ROSEGATE DR
206 Rosegate Drive, Cibolo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1750 sqft
Single Story 4 bedroom in the Award Winning SCUC School District. NOT SHOWN IN PIC: Home has wood planking throughout (except beds). Open living area home with in a charming neighborhood that will not last long. Brand new A/C.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
528 LANDMARK FLS
528 Landmark Fls, Cibolo, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,597
3849 sqft
Beautiful Luxury 5 Bedroom 3 Bath + Study/Den, Home in Schertz/Cibolo. Convenient access to IH-35 & Close to Randolph AFB.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Schertz, TX

Schertz apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

