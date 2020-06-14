/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:25 AM
11 Furnished Apartments for rent in Schertz, TX
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
10491 Hunter Heights
10491 Hunter Heights, Schertz, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
3719 sqft
Executive luxury home with open floor plan now available. This 5 bedroom, 4 full baths home features the master bedroom downstairs, stainless steel appliances with double ovens, granite counters, & smooth cooktop.
Results within 5 miles of Schertz
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
$
59 Units Available
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$920
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1109 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of natural light near Highway 337. Floorplans feature granite countertops, large windows and private laundry. Residents have access to community yoga equipment and fitness center.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
843 Serene Hills
843 Serene Hills, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2641 sqft
Furnished home!!!! This home is beautiful and perfect for entertaining family and friends with it's open floor plan and lovely decor. This home has quick access to I-35 that brings you easily to San Antonio or Austin.
Results within 10 miles of Schertz
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,172
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1016 sqft
Located just off I-35. Spacious apartments with accent walls, modern kitchens and private patios or balconies. Select homes boast Guadalupe River views. Residents have access to walking trails, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
20 Units Available
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1120 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse amenities include gym, pool and internet cafe. Garage parking available. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Woodstone
Contact for Availability
Rio @ 1604
14900 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$990
1206 sqft
This community offers residents a coffee bar, fenced dog park, pool and playground. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookups, wood-inspired flooring and espresso cabinetry. Comanche Lookout Park and Valencia Hills Shopping Center are both within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 12:59am
9 Units Available
Westmount At Houston Street
4611 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1295 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
These spacious apartments have high ceilings with crown moldings, plus faux wood flooring and plush carpeting. Pets of all sizes and breeds welcome. Easy access to Interstates 10 and 410.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Serna Station
1 Unit Available
274 Cicero Ave
274 Cicero Avenue, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$850
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Large studio in North east San Antonio by Austinhwy/Eisenhower/ by to 410 & hwy35 Quite backyard of main house .private parking..furnished with WiFi all bills paid with walk in closet and air conditioner /heat .. ..
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
144 Trelawney
144 Trelawney Street, McQueeney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1927 sqft
Welcome to the island life! This fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath mid-century home on 72ft of waterfront is available on Treasure Island. Bedrooms for everyone and an open Living/Dining/Kitchen layout make this great for you and your guests.
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
1655 Kuehler
1655 Kuehler Avenue, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1639 sqft
This is the upstairs unit, 3-2 on Lake Dunlap completely furnished and utilities are paid including cable. Enjoy the rivers with 2 docks to use. This is the upstairs unit.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
730 E Mather Street
730 East Mather Street, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
942 sqft
This Waterwheel Resort Condominium condominium is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath 3rd floor unit with a terrific view! Waterwheel Condominiums are located on the Guadalupe River and are just 6 blocks form the Comal River Exit.
