Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:00 AM
275 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Schertz, TX
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
8 Units Available
Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd, Schertz, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$955
874 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 35, Lehnhoff Stadium and Crescent Bend Nature Park. Apartments feature spacious pantries and private patios or balconies. On-site gym, coffee bar, playscape, swimming pools and complimentary DVD library. Guest apartments available.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
117 RICHARDSON
117 Richardson Drive, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1798 sqft
117 RICHARDSON Available 07/13/20 BEAUTIFUL ONE STORY SCHERTZ RENTAL - BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY GARDEN HOME LOCATED IN QUIET GREENFIELD VILLAGE.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5744 Ty Lindstrom
5744 Ty Lindstrom, Schertz, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1338 sqft
Scenic Hills In Cibolo off 35 interstate - Looking for a one story with 4 bedrooms close to 35? Look no further than this gem located in Scenic Hills.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2529 Crusader Bend
2529 Crusader Bend, Schertz, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2167 sqft
2529 Crusader Bend Available 07/20/20 Beautiful rental in Belmont Park - Gorgeous two-story home in Belmont Park. Upgrades include stainless steel appliances with the refrigerator that will convey, 2’ faux wood blinds, ceramic tile, and much more.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
2621 PILLORY POINTE
2621 Pillory Pointe, Schertz, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2702 sqft
This beautiful home has everything you would want. 2702 sq. ft. Four bedrooms with a guest suite downstairs, Three full baths, plus a half bath. Open floor plan, tile throughout the the 1st floor living area, carpet in the bedroom.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1216 Spicewood
1216 Spicewood, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1550 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Schertz. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3953 Brookhollow Dr
3953 Brook Hollow Dr, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1842 sqft
Great house in Schertz! - GREAT HOUSE IN A GREAT AREA. GOOD SIZED 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME WITH A STUDY. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, RESTAURANTS, RANDOLPH AFB, IH 35 AND 1604. HOME IS LOCATED IN A QUIET COMMUNITY AND GOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
606 EXCHANGE
606 Exchange Avenue, Schertz, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
660 sqft
606 EXCHANGE Available 08/14/20 DARLING ONE BEDROOM RENTAL IN SCHERTZ! - DARLING ONE BEDROOM RENTAL IN ESTABLISHED, ORIGINAL SCHERTZ. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING AND BEDROOM. VINYL IN KITCHEN AND BATH. NEW WATER HEATER.
Results within 1 mile of Schertz
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
4 Units Available
Aviation Place
414 E Aviation Blvd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
902 sqft
We are just outside of San Antonio in the great Universal City area.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9151 Hampton Hills
9151 Hampton Hill, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1416 sqft
Forest Creek - SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING ASAP!! YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS THIS PERFECT STARTER HOME!! BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY, 3 BEDROOOM HOME WITH LARGE LIVING AREA AND KITCHEN. SPLIT BEDROOM ARRANGEMENT WITH CERAMIC TILE.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
3817 Colemans Run
3817 Colemans Run, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1612 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home. This home offers an open floor plan with wood vinyl throughout and carpet in bedrooms. Beautiful huge backyard great for entertaining. 2 pet max under 50 lbs.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
178 Hidden Knoll
178 Hidden Knoll, Selma, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2532 sqft
Kensington Ranch built in 2017 5 bedroom 2.5 bath. Bedroom on 1st floor. - Desirable newer home in Kensington Ranch built in 2017, it is a 5 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage with a bedroom on 1st floor.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16216 Ike Lane
16216 Ike Lane, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2047 sqft
- Well maintained home in Chelsea Park Subdivision. Mature trees good size yard and patio. As you open the doors you are greeted to a large open living room. Great colors on walls. Easy Access to I-35 and close to Forum shopping, Randolph AFB.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Converse
7635 Cold Mtn
7635 Cold Mountain, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1508 sqft
Single Story 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathroom Home. Convenient Location!!! 5 miles away from Randolph AFB, Major Highways, Shopping and Restaurants. Open Floor plan with a flex room for an office or game area.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
266 ROYAL TROON DR
266 Royal Troon Drive, Cibolo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2924 sqft
Excellent opportunity to live in convenient Cibolo in a large, family ready home. Close to bases and shopping, the local schools are highly rated. Open, 4 bedroom with a full guest suite down. The huge master suite has a large walk-in closet.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
326 IRON KETTLE
326 Iron Kettle, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2556 sqft
EXCEPTIONAL HOME ON CUL DE SAC, BACKS UP TO 5TH GREEN ON OLYMPIA GOLF COURSE, MASTER DOWN - JACUZZI TUB, HIGH CEILINGS, SEPARATE FORMAL DINING ROOM CERAMIC TILE, LARGE ISLAND IN KITCHEN, GREAT DECK IN BACKYARD, 2 PETS OKAY W/ NON-REF DEP.
1 of 56
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
104 Verbena Gap
104 Verbena Gap, Cibolo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2212 sqft
Beautiful 2 story family home just renovated in 2020 to include new flooring (wood like water resistant) in common areas and interior paint throughout, new roof, new AC system, and new stainless steel appliances.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
120 Running Brook
120 Running Brook, Cibolo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1591 sqft
120 Running Brook Available 07/16/20 Move in Ready 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with a Covered Front Porch in Cibolo! - This move in ready single story ranch style home features Neutral colors, ceiling fans, & blinds throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Schertz
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
5 Units Available
Navona At Live Oak
13101 E Loop 1604 N, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
716 sqft
Recently renovated with updated appliances and kitchens. Available fully furnished. Minutes from I-35, North Star Mall, and Tanger Outlets. Apartments feature balconies or patios. On-site fitness center, pool, and business center.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1150 sqft
Its location near Kitty Hawk Road and Crestway Drive provides this community's residents with plenty of dining and shopping options. Residents enjoy a fire pit, gym, pool and dog park. Units have walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
45 Units Available
Arya Grove
11801 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1150 sqft
Located just off the Anderson Loop, these apartments are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Offering in-unit ice makers, walk-in closets and appliances, as well as a community business center and pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
26 Units Available
Viridian
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,017
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,868
1320 sqft
Effortless sophistication. Casual refinement. Modern charm. These are the ingredients that make Viridian Apartments a masterfully balanced community of stylish and comfortable apartments in San Antonio, TX.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
26 Units Available
Mira Loma Apartment Homes
7601 Gateway Blvd, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1364 sqft
Proximity to I-35 makes this pet-friendly community with full-sized indoor basketball court and round-the-clock fitness center a great choice for commuters. Apartments contain alarms, exterior storage, and washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
24 Units Available
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
$946
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,044
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1053 sqft
Conveniently located near Village Oaks Shopping Center, this community offers residents a gated entrance, 24-hour gym and an on-site business center. Apartments have private entries, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
