Apartment List
/
TX
/
schertz
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

117 Apartments for rent in Schertz, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
6 Units Available
Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd, Schertz, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$785
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
874 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 35, Lehnhoff Stadium and Crescent Bend Nature Park. Apartments feature spacious pantries and private patios or balconies. On-site gym, coffee bar, playscape, swimming pools and complimentary DVD library. Guest apartments available.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1628 Rolling Brook Ln
1628 Rolling Brook Lane, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2426 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
~Just in time for summer is this beautiful home in Wynnbrook w/an inground pool and hot tub!!!~Ceramic tile & laminate throughout the downstairs~Study/4th bedroom w/closet off of the entryway~Island kitchen has an abundance of cabinets &

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
2529 Crusader Bend
2529 Crusader Bend, Schertz, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2167 sqft
Gorgeous 2 story home in Belmont Park. Well maintained rental in Belmont Park. Upgrades include stainless steel appliances with a refrigerator that will convey, 2' faux wood blinds, ceramic tile, and much more.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
2904 Winding Trail
2904 Winding Trail, Schertz, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2839 sqft
This beautiful spacious home that shows pride of ownership. Featuring the master bedroom downstairs, with separate garden tub/ shower and double vanities. All secondary bedrooms with walk in closets and game room upstairs.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2836 Berry Way
2836 Berry Way, Schertz, TX
Studio
$1,850
2836 Berry Way (Schertz) - Great Home in Schertz Area on Cul De Sac in a gated community. Living/Dining room is airy and spacious. Master Bedroom has private deck. Tiled Master bath w/ separate tub/shower. Large Kitchen with Family Room.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2545 Sir Barton Bay
2545 Sir Barton Bay Drive, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2527 sqft
Spacious Rental Home Located in Shertz Texas Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5141 Storm King
5141 Storm King, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1527 sqft
3/2 in Shertz, TX - Well-kept 3/2 in Schertz, TX! Granite countertops, large island and tons of counter space and cabinets in the kitchen. Come enjoy your morning coffee on the covered patio. (RLNE5224726)

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6780 PFEIL ROAD
6780 Pfeil Road, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1280 sqft
6780 PFEIL ROAD Available 07/06/20 QUIET COUNTRY LIVING AT ITS BEST! - QUIET COUNTRY LIVING AT ITS BEST! ENJOY THIS NEWLY REMODELED EARLY 1900S HOME.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
728 Hollow Ridge
728 Hollow Ridge, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1599 sqft
Open 3 bedroom, 2 bath floorplan that includes 9 ft. ceilings and a large walk-in shower. Conveniently located in the city of Schertz, Riata Terrace has award winning SCUCISD schools, park and pool and easy access to I-35, Ft.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
5257 Brookline
5257 Brookline, Schertz, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2252 sqft
Available Now! This beautiful five bedroom home has just been updated (May, 2020). Stunning wood floors throughout the two living areas, a pretty separate dining room, and all 5 bedrooms.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
717 AMERICAN FLAG
717 American Flag, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2938 sqft
This home is beautiful from the crown molding throughout the first floor to the laminate wood flooring, neutral paint colors & open floor plan - This home has it all! The kitchen opens to the family room & features an island w/ a breakfast bar.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
10491 Hunter Heights
10491 Hunter Heights, Schertz, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
3719 sqft
Executive luxury home with open floor plan now available. This 5 bedroom, 4 full baths home features the master bedroom downstairs, stainless steel appliances with double ovens, granite counters, & smooth cooktop.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
6105 Portchester
6105 Portchester, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1758 sqft
Great home located on a cul-de-sac lot. This beautiful open floorplan features updated lighting and ceiling fans, a study, great sized bedrooms, master suite with a full bathroom and more.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
2725 STAR LIGHT LN
2725 Star Light Lane, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1471 sqft
This is a great home in a great neighborhood. This is a perfect floor plan for entertaining or just family time (open concept). The mstr bdrm has a large sitting area and built-in shelves, ceiling fans throughout keep you cool in summer.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
203 BROOKS AVE
203 Brooks Avenue, Schertz, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
816 sqft
CUTE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH WOOD FLOORING. HUGE YARD. NEAR RANDOLPH AREA. NICE LOCATION. Recently installed mini split AC/heating in living room and bedroom. Across Schertz Park

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
3617 Gamble
3617 Gamble Street, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1408 sqft
Beautiful Schertz rental located in a gated community with elementary and intermediate schools within walking distance. Shopping nearby, easy access to restaurants, IH-35. New range and microwave. Stainless steel refrigerator.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
8902 SAGE STEM
8902 Sage Stem, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
2573 sqft
You don't want to miss out on this gorgeous, open floor plan, one story home. The kitchen boasts beautiful granite counter tops, tons of cupboard space and a breakfast bar/island for entertaining.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
102 River Road - B
102 River Road, Schertz, TX
2 Bedrooms
$840
740 sqft
Nice two (2) bedroom one (1) bath apartment near corner of River Road and FM 78 in Schertz. Downstairs unit with open kitchen design, large living area, ceiling fans, and nice closet space.

1 of 25

Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
1108 COLONY DR
1108 Colony Drive, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1368 sqft
This recently updated home is located close to lots of parks, the local library, the YMCA, Joint Base San Antonio, Randolph Air Force Base, and plenty of shopping as well as activities for all ages at the Forum! Easy access to 1604 and 35 for

1 of 14

Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
2613 Ashley Oak Dr
2613 Ashley Oak Drive, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1883 sqft
Spacious - well maintained - extended covered patio
Results within 1 mile of Schertz
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
4 Units Available
Aviation Place
414 E Aviation Blvd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
902 sqft
We are just outside of San Antonio in the great Universal City area.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Converse
1 Unit Available
7635 Cold Mtn
7635 Cold Mountain, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1508 sqft
Single Story 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathroom Home. Convenient Location!!! 5 miles away from Randolph AFB, Major Highways, Shopping and Restaurants. Open Floor plan with a flex room for an office or game area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
10314 ROSALINA LOOP
10314 Rosalina Loop, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1636 sqft
Gorgeous First Time Rental Home!This home is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home. This home is completely open concept.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
500 Saddle Villa
500 Saddle Villa, Cibolo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2429 sqft
500 Saddle Villa Available 08/01/20 METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED 2 STORY HOME IN SADDLE CREEK RANCH - METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED 2 STORY HOME IN SADDLE CREEK RANCH * CUL-DE-SAC LOT, NO THRU TRAFFIC * GRANITE COUNTERTOPS * TILE FLOOR IN WET AREAS *
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Schertz, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Schertz renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

