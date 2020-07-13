All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM

Ventana Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
11020 Huebner Oaks · (210) 361-1028
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11020 Huebner Oaks, San Antonio, TX 78230

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 00-623 · Avail. now

$939

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

Unit 00-2333 · Avail. Aug 27

$949

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

Unit 00-713 · Avail. Aug 5

$969

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00-1521 · Avail. now

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1137 sqft

Unit 00-2122 · Avail. now

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1004 sqft

Unit 00-432 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,159

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1004 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 00-1022 · Avail. now

$1,689

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1403 sqft

Unit 00-1024 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,719

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1403 sqft

Unit 00-924 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,759

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1403 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ventana Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
alarm system
carport
internet access
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

Ventana Apartments is home to those who live, work, and play in the Medical District area of San Antonio. Living at Ventana Apartments puts you among the largest employment base in San Antonio where you'll find the South Texas Medical Center (STMC), University of Texas Health Science Center (UTHSC), Methodist Healthcare, USAA, and nearby corporate campuses for Valero Energy, NuStar Energy, KCI, and Medtronic. Enjoy nearby shopping at Huebner Oaks Shopping Center which includes great shopping at REI, Bed Bath & Beyond, Pier 1 Imports; entertainment at Regal Stadium 14; or numerous restaurants like California Pizza Kitchen, Genghis Grill, La Madeleine, and Fly Saucer, all located within close proximity to Ventana Apartments. Residents of Ventana Apartments will also love the easy access to IH-10, Loop 410, and Loop 1604. Ventana Apartments offers spacious, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans with ceiling fans, nine foot ceilings, and full size W/D connections. Enjoy top-notch amenities such as two swimming pools, residential business center, DVD library, coffee bar, and more. We even have extended hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays and are open until 7pm and Sundays 1-5. We are proud to be recognized as one of ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipients. Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Experience a Better Way of Living at Ventana Apartments where residents will enjoy both professional on-site management and maintenance teams whose goal is to serve you. Available to take your calls 24/7. Live it. Love it. Guarantee.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 plus $35 for additional spouse
Deposit: $100 for 1 Bedroom, $150 for 2 Bedrooms, $200 for 3 Bedrooms
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 ($100 for each additional pet)
fee: $300 ($100 for each additional pet)
limit: 3
rent: $20/month per pet and $15 for each additional pet.
restrictions: Breed restrictions. No weight limit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Ventana Apartments have any available units?
Ventana Apartments has 33 units available starting at $939 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Ventana Apartments have?
Some of Ventana Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ventana Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Ventana Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ventana Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Ventana Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Ventana Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Ventana Apartments offers parking.
Does Ventana Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ventana Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ventana Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Ventana Apartments has a pool.
Does Ventana Apartments have accessible units?
No, Ventana Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Ventana Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ventana Apartments has units with dishwashers.

