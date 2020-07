The Standard at Legacy

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room car charging clubhouse dog park gym parking pool garage package receiving yoga dog grooming area fire pit game room golf room internet access internet cafe

When it comes to quality of life, Standard at Legacy raises the bar. This unique community of townhomes and flats is an approachable modern style, with refined finishes, boutique amenities and Hill Country resort vibes. Here you can leave your car and your cares behind: Located in the Legacy Shopping Center, The Standard lets you walk to your favorite dining, shopping and entertainment venues. An eclectic mix of urban attractions and outdoor getaways gives you endless opportunities for adventure. Welcome to your new Standard of living. Find out even more reasons to move into one of our apartments in San Antonio, TX. Give us a call and book a personal visit today!