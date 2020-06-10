All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

Stratton Park

12324 Starcrest Dr · (210) 899-7354
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12324 Starcrest Dr, San Antonio, TX 78216
Arboretum

Price and availability

VERIFIED 37 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7-710 · Avail. Aug 13

$829

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

Unit 6-610 · Avail. Sep 5

$829

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

Unit 3-305 · Avail. Aug 5

$849

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-108 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

Unit 1-112 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

Unit 001T-T133P FP · Avail. Sep 5

$1,075

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 835 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stratton Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
dog park
Welcome to your new home, Stratton Park! Our community is a beautiful community offering apartment homes and townhome units with manicured landscaping, newly renovated community spaces and Texas-sized floorplans. We are conveniently located in North Central San Antonio near the San Antonio International Airport. The Quarry and North Star Mall, with easy access to highways 281 and 410. You will enjoy our two sparkling pools, a resident business center, outdoor grills, two dog parks with washing stations, washer and dryer connections. Our helpful staff, including our 24-hour emergency maintenance team, will all make your life at Stratton Park a wonderful one.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $75 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other. Parking lot available. Please call our leasing office for more parking information. Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Stratton Park have any available units?
Stratton Park has 15 units available starting at $829 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Stratton Park have?
Some of Stratton Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stratton Park currently offering any rent specials?
Stratton Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stratton Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Stratton Park is pet friendly.
Does Stratton Park offer parking?
Yes, Stratton Park offers parking.
Does Stratton Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stratton Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stratton Park have a pool?
Yes, Stratton Park has a pool.
Does Stratton Park have accessible units?
No, Stratton Park does not have accessible units.
Does Stratton Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stratton Park has units with dishwashers.

