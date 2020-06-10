Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly parking bbq/grill dog park

Welcome to your new home, Stratton Park! Our community is a beautiful community offering apartment homes and townhome units with manicured landscaping, newly renovated community spaces and Texas-sized floorplans. We are conveniently located in North Central San Antonio near the San Antonio International Airport. The Quarry and North Star Mall, with easy access to highways 281 and 410. You will enjoy our two sparkling pools, a resident business center, outdoor grills, two dog parks with washing stations, washer and dryer connections. Our helpful staff, including our 24-hour emergency maintenance team, will all make your life at Stratton Park a wonderful one.