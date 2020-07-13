All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

Lucero

527 South Acme Road · (234) 231-8621
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

527 South Acme Road, San Antonio, TX 78237
Los Jardines

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 04-206 · Avail. now

$847

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 923 sqft

Unit 01-206 · Avail. now

$847

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 923 sqft

Unit 10-205 · Avail. now

$847

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 923 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 05-110 · Avail. now

$947

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 07-210 · Avail. now

$947

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 01-107 · Avail. now

$947

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lucero.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
parking
on-site laundry
Home is where the heart is, so set your heart on Lucero Apartments. Blending luxury amenities with moderately priced one, two, three, and four-bedroom apartments, our upscale community on the Westside of San Antonio, TX is the home you’ve always dreamed of.

From the beautifully landscaped grounds to the superior features in each of our homes, everything is designed to enhance your lifestyle. Discover relaxation in the crystal-clear swimming pool, get fit in the 24-hour fitness center, and embrace the overall feel-good vibe of our controlled-access community. Paying attention to all your needs, we have a playground, a fully-equipped business center, an activity room, and an on-site clothes care center. Your pets are welcomed, as well. In your snug and cozy apartment, indulge in gorgeous finishes and high-quality fixtures. Your comfort is guaranteed by the open-concept floor plans and bright interiors with sky-high 9-foot ceilings, while the luxe kitchens with modern cabinetry, covered

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $15.15 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom), $300 (3 bedroom), $400 (4 bedroom) and up - based on credit/background
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 60 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Lucero have any available units?
Lucero has 10 units available starting at $847 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Lucero have?
Some of Lucero's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lucero currently offering any rent specials?
Lucero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lucero pet-friendly?
Yes, Lucero is pet friendly.
Does Lucero offer parking?
Yes, Lucero offers parking.
Does Lucero have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lucero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lucero have a pool?
Yes, Lucero has a pool.
Does Lucero have accessible units?
No, Lucero does not have accessible units.
Does Lucero have units with dishwashers?
No, Lucero does not have units with dishwashers.

