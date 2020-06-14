All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
LP1 Research - #509
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:28 AM

LP1 Research - #509

8000 Midcrown Drive · (210) 255-3073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8000 Midcrown Drive, San Antonio, TX 78218

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Reach for new heights and move into this spectacular community. Bring along your cats or dogs and enjoy living in an apartment equipped with window coverings, a patio/balcony, oversized closets, and central A/C. Other community advantages include: Near Public Transportation Sparkling Pool Playground Courtesy Patrol BBQ/Picnic Area Covered Parking Available * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #509 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #509 has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #509 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #509's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #509 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #509 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #509 pet-friendly?
No, LP1 Research - #509 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does LP1 Research - #509 offer parking?
Yes, LP1 Research - #509 does offer parking.
Does LP1 Research - #509 have units with washers and dryers?
No, LP1 Research - #509 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #509 have a pool?
Yes, LP1 Research - #509 has a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #509 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #509 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #509 have units with dishwashers?
No, LP1 Research - #509 does not have units with dishwashers.
