Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse internet cafe dog park elevator gym parking pool garage internet access cats allowed bocce court hot tub yoga

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! The Citadel at Westpointe offers a combination of comfort, quality, and design. This community is located on Richland Hills Dr. in the 78245 area of San Antonio. The professional leasing staff is ready to show you our community. A wide selection of amenities is waiting for you here. Some of these include free weights, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and patios.