All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like Abode.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
Abode
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Abode

7600 Callaghan Rd · (210) 904-2986
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7600 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Abode.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
hot tub
Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools. If convenience and location are important factors in your lifestyle, you've come to the right place. Choose from one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. Fully equipped kitchens with dishwashers and pantries, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, plush carpeting, quality window coverings, air conditioning, and washer and dryer connections are just a few of the standard features included in each apartment home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $131.25; Surety bond: $750
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500; Surety bond: $87.50
limit: 2 pets maximum
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Abode have any available units?
Abode doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Abode have?
Some of Abode's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Abode currently offering any rent specials?
Abode is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Abode pet-friendly?
Yes, Abode is pet friendly.
Does Abode offer parking?
Yes, Abode offers parking.
Does Abode have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Abode offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Abode have a pool?
Yes, Abode has a pool.
Does Abode have accessible units?
No, Abode does not have accessible units.
Does Abode have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Abode has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Abode?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aviator at Brooks
8010 Aeromedical Rd
San Antonio, TX 78235
1221 Broadway Lofts
1221 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Signature Ridge
3711 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Spice Creek Apartments
8802 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Loretto at Creekside
7319 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78233
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
Tacara at Westover Hills
8543 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX 78245
Windbury Apartments Homes
4515 Gardendale St
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity