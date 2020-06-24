All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 4 2019 at 5:34 AM

9934 MAGNOLIA RUN

9934 Magnolia Run · No Longer Available
Location

9934 Magnolia Run, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remarkable one story home within minutes of Sea World, Lackland AFB, Alamo Ranch Shopping and major highways. Open floorplan with 4 bedrooms, high ceilings, Huge master bedroom and walk in closet. Kitchen is central to other bedrooms, with island and breakfast bar, tile backsplash and black appliances. Neutral colors, tile floors and new carpet (bedrooms only) make it easy to decorate for any pallet. Well maintained yard and covered patio give this home great curb appeal, and and enjoyable outdoor space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9934 MAGNOLIA RUN have any available units?
9934 MAGNOLIA RUN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9934 MAGNOLIA RUN have?
Some of 9934 MAGNOLIA RUN's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9934 MAGNOLIA RUN currently offering any rent specials?
9934 MAGNOLIA RUN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9934 MAGNOLIA RUN pet-friendly?
No, 9934 MAGNOLIA RUN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9934 MAGNOLIA RUN offer parking?
Yes, 9934 MAGNOLIA RUN offers parking.
Does 9934 MAGNOLIA RUN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9934 MAGNOLIA RUN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9934 MAGNOLIA RUN have a pool?
No, 9934 MAGNOLIA RUN does not have a pool.
Does 9934 MAGNOLIA RUN have accessible units?
No, 9934 MAGNOLIA RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 9934 MAGNOLIA RUN have units with dishwashers?
No, 9934 MAGNOLIA RUN does not have units with dishwashers.
