9934 MAGNOLIA RUN

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Remarkable one story home within minutes of Sea World, Lackland AFB, Alamo Ranch Shopping and major highways. Open floorplan with 4 bedrooms, high ceilings, Huge master bedroom and walk in closet. Kitchen is central to other bedrooms, with island and breakfast bar, tile backsplash and black appliances. Neutral colors, tile floors and new carpet (bedrooms only) make it easy to decorate for any pallet. Well maintained yard and covered patio give this home great curb appeal, and and enjoyable outdoor space.