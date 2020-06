Amenities

First Time Rental * Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 Baths 2 car garage plus 3 living areas and 2 dining areas * Tile kitchen and breakfast area, laminate wood floors in living room and family room down stairs * All 3 bedrooms 2 baths and game room up stairs have carpet * Huge back yard for great bar b ques and making memories * on greenbelt * Northside ISD schools. * Close to Lackland AFB, Sea World, shopping, schools, and much more * No pets no smokers *