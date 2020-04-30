All apartments in San Antonio
9910 VILLAGE BRIAR

9910 Village Briar · No Longer Available
Location

9910 Village Briar, San Antonio, TX 78250
Hidden Meadow

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 2 bedroom home in NW San Antonio - COZY 2 BR IN THE NW SIDE OF SAN ANTONIO. MINUTES TO ALAMO RANCH, SCHOOLS AND MUCH MORE. GOOD SIZED BACKYARD WITH MATURE TREE PROVIDING LOTS OF SHADE!

Application Fee: $60 per person over the age of 18
Security Deposit: $850.00
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet (non-refundable)

*Bills are not included
*Property has washer and dryer connections.

Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (or application may be denied or additional deposit will be requested), background check will be completed, applicants must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income), residential history must be good (no broken leases/foreclosures), no aggressive breeds.

(RLNE4759044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9910 VILLAGE BRIAR have any available units?
9910 VILLAGE BRIAR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9910 VILLAGE BRIAR currently offering any rent specials?
9910 VILLAGE BRIAR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9910 VILLAGE BRIAR pet-friendly?
Yes, 9910 VILLAGE BRIAR is pet friendly.
Does 9910 VILLAGE BRIAR offer parking?
No, 9910 VILLAGE BRIAR does not offer parking.
Does 9910 VILLAGE BRIAR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9910 VILLAGE BRIAR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9910 VILLAGE BRIAR have a pool?
No, 9910 VILLAGE BRIAR does not have a pool.
Does 9910 VILLAGE BRIAR have accessible units?
No, 9910 VILLAGE BRIAR does not have accessible units.
Does 9910 VILLAGE BRIAR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9910 VILLAGE BRIAR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9910 VILLAGE BRIAR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9910 VILLAGE BRIAR does not have units with air conditioning.
