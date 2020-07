Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home has been recently updated and is ready for a new family! This home has granite countertops, 2 living rooms, 2 fire places, is 1 story, and includes a LARGE private master bath with walk-in closet.



RENT TO OWN DETAILS:

5,000 down (goes towards your purchase), 1500/mo