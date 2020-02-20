Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9658 Criswell Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9658 Criswell Creek
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9658 Criswell Creek
9658 Criswell Creek
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
9658 Criswell Creek, San Antonio, TX 78251
San Antonio Creekside
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
9658 Criswell Creek - LARGE 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHS WITH LARGE LIVING AREAS. LARGE BACKYARD WITH COVERED PATIO. LOCATED WITH EASY ACCESS TO FREEWAYS AND MINUTES AWAY FROM 1604 AND 151.
(RLNE5431636)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9658 Criswell Creek have any available units?
9658 Criswell Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 9658 Criswell Creek currently offering any rent specials?
9658 Criswell Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9658 Criswell Creek pet-friendly?
No, 9658 Criswell Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 9658 Criswell Creek offer parking?
No, 9658 Criswell Creek does not offer parking.
Does 9658 Criswell Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9658 Criswell Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9658 Criswell Creek have a pool?
No, 9658 Criswell Creek does not have a pool.
Does 9658 Criswell Creek have accessible units?
No, 9658 Criswell Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 9658 Criswell Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 9658 Criswell Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9658 Criswell Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 9658 Criswell Creek does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Park On Wurzbach
4707 Wurzbach Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
The '68
623 Hemisfair Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78206
Knoll Crest Apartments
5700 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
Songbird
7667 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Charleston Apartment Homes
14555 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Carlyle Place
1751 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78238
Trails of Elm Creek
11444 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio