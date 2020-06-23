9575 Campton Farms

Amenities

pet friendly pool air conditioning volleyball court microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly volleyball court

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2-1/2 Bath home. Wonderful floorplan features Island kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Refrigerator and microwave included at no additional cost (not warranteed). Light and Bright Dining area offers a nice view of the back yard through the French doors. All Bedrooms upstairs; Master suite oversized with space for a sitting area. Mature landscaping, newer air conditioner. 35 acres of neighborhood pools, volleyball, soccer, and parks. 1 small pet ok. Monthly delivery of air filters included.