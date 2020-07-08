All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 1 2020 at 3:35 AM

9540 Dover Ridge

9540 Dover Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

9540 Dover Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
playground
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
This 2 bed 2 bath duplex rental home is very welcoming and comfy. No carpet throughout. Good size kitchen to cook in with refrigerator included. Inside Laundry area to store your washer and dryer. Small backyard with patio to sit out and BBQ or just have a nice cup of coffee or wine? Separate garage behind the duplex along with another designated parking spot for you. Walking trails and playgrounds walking distance. Front yard maintenance is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9540 Dover Ridge have any available units?
9540 Dover Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9540 Dover Ridge have?
Some of 9540 Dover Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9540 Dover Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
9540 Dover Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9540 Dover Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 9540 Dover Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9540 Dover Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 9540 Dover Ridge offers parking.
Does 9540 Dover Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9540 Dover Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9540 Dover Ridge have a pool?
No, 9540 Dover Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 9540 Dover Ridge have accessible units?
No, 9540 Dover Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 9540 Dover Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 9540 Dover Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.

