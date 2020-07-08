9540 Dover Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78250 Northwest Crossing
This 2 bed 2 bath duplex rental home is very welcoming and comfy. No carpet throughout. Good size kitchen to cook in with refrigerator included. Inside Laundry area to store your washer and dryer. Small backyard with patio to sit out and BBQ or just have a nice cup of coffee or wine? Separate garage behind the duplex along with another designated parking spot for you. Walking trails and playgrounds walking distance. Front yard maintenance is included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9540 Dover Ridge have any available units?
9540 Dover Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.