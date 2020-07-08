9540 Dover Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage playground bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill garage

This 2 bed 2 bath duplex rental home is very welcoming and comfy. No carpet throughout. Good size kitchen to cook in with refrigerator included. Inside Laundry area to store your washer and dryer. Small backyard with patio to sit out and BBQ or just have a nice cup of coffee or wine? Separate garage behind the duplex along with another designated parking spot for you. Walking trails and playgrounds walking distance. Front yard maintenance is included.