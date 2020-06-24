9451 MAVERICK PASS

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming four bedroom family home in Lincoln Park. Minutes from 1604, IH-10, The Rim & La Cantera. Beautiful upgraded flooring throughout main living area. Spacious family room open to the dining area and kitchen. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook & walk-in pantry. Generously sized master suite upstairs includes full bath with a garden tub & an enormous walk-in-closet. The backyard is set for entertaining with a screened in patio, open paved patio area & privacy fence.