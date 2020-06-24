All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:43 PM

9451 MAVERICK PASS

9451 Maverick Pass · No Longer Available
Location

9451 Maverick Pass, San Antonio, TX 78240
Alamo Farmsteads

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Charming four bedroom family home in Lincoln Park. Minutes from 1604, IH-10, The Rim & La Cantera. Beautiful upgraded flooring throughout main living area. Spacious family room open to the dining area and kitchen. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook & walk-in pantry. Generously sized master suite upstairs includes full bath with a garden tub & an enormous walk-in-closet. The backyard is set for entertaining with a screened in patio, open paved patio area & privacy fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9451 MAVERICK PASS have any available units?
9451 MAVERICK PASS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9451 MAVERICK PASS have?
Some of 9451 MAVERICK PASS's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9451 MAVERICK PASS currently offering any rent specials?
9451 MAVERICK PASS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9451 MAVERICK PASS pet-friendly?
No, 9451 MAVERICK PASS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9451 MAVERICK PASS offer parking?
Yes, 9451 MAVERICK PASS offers parking.
Does 9451 MAVERICK PASS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9451 MAVERICK PASS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9451 MAVERICK PASS have a pool?
No, 9451 MAVERICK PASS does not have a pool.
Does 9451 MAVERICK PASS have accessible units?
No, 9451 MAVERICK PASS does not have accessible units.
Does 9451 MAVERICK PASS have units with dishwashers?
No, 9451 MAVERICK PASS does not have units with dishwashers.

