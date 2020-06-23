935 KAYTON AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

So much has been replaced! Double pane windows throughout, fresh interior/ext paint **total electrical rewire**updated fixtures, custom tile work throughout. TOTAL re-texture has the walls looking like new construction. Kitchen is the highlight w/SS appliances, solid wood cabinets, and granite tops. The whole AC system was just installed** This area is "on fire" right now with the demand** NOT SECTION 8 eligible. Pets on case by case basis. The rentals dont last in this neighborhood so please hurry!