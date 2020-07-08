9319 ANDERSONVILLE LN

9319 Andersonville Lane, San Antonio, TX 78240 Alamo Farmsteads
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing home in a great location that is ready for you to move right in. The home has brand new AC, carpet and microwave. It includes both the washer and dryer, refrigerator, water softener and a 65" TV in the living room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
