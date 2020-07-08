All apartments in San Antonio
9319 ANDERSONVILLE LN
Last updated December 20 2019 at 6:41 AM

9319 ANDERSONVILLE LN

9319 Andersonville Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9319 Andersonville Lane, San Antonio, TX 78240
Alamo Farmsteads

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing home in a great location that is ready for you to move right in. The home has brand new AC, carpet and microwave. It includes both the washer and dryer, refrigerator, water softener and a 65" TV in the living room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9319 ANDERSONVILLE LN have any available units?
9319 ANDERSONVILLE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9319 ANDERSONVILLE LN have?
Some of 9319 ANDERSONVILLE LN's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9319 ANDERSONVILLE LN currently offering any rent specials?
9319 ANDERSONVILLE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9319 ANDERSONVILLE LN pet-friendly?
No, 9319 ANDERSONVILLE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9319 ANDERSONVILLE LN offer parking?
Yes, 9319 ANDERSONVILLE LN offers parking.
Does 9319 ANDERSONVILLE LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9319 ANDERSONVILLE LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9319 ANDERSONVILLE LN have a pool?
No, 9319 ANDERSONVILLE LN does not have a pool.
Does 9319 ANDERSONVILLE LN have accessible units?
No, 9319 ANDERSONVILLE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 9319 ANDERSONVILLE LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 9319 ANDERSONVILLE LN does not have units with dishwashers.

