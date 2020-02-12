All apartments in San Antonio
9308 CHARTER PT
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:54 AM

9308 CHARTER PT

9308 Charter Point · No Longer Available
Location

9308 Charter Point, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This three bedroom home features an open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. Recent updates include all new interior paint, all new light fixtures and ceiling fans, carpet upstairs and more. Updates also include custom wood window shutters throughout, tile through the first floor, solar screens, Silestone and granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, an over sized deck in the backyard and a large covered patio. This home includes a Samsung stainless steel fridge and recently added garage door opener. Even the a/c system has been recently serviced for efficient summer bills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9308 CHARTER PT have any available units?
9308 CHARTER PT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9308 CHARTER PT have?
Some of 9308 CHARTER PT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9308 CHARTER PT currently offering any rent specials?
9308 CHARTER PT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9308 CHARTER PT pet-friendly?
No, 9308 CHARTER PT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9308 CHARTER PT offer parking?
Yes, 9308 CHARTER PT offers parking.
Does 9308 CHARTER PT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9308 CHARTER PT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9308 CHARTER PT have a pool?
No, 9308 CHARTER PT does not have a pool.
Does 9308 CHARTER PT have accessible units?
No, 9308 CHARTER PT does not have accessible units.
Does 9308 CHARTER PT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9308 CHARTER PT does not have units with dishwashers.

