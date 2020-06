Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This nicely kept 2 bedroom condo is nestled on the first floor of Villas del Sol. Close to Medical Center, Downtown, you can walk Restaurants and shopping. New laminate floors, Freshly Painted, Pool in the community, Onsite Laundry Room and Assigned Covered Parking...Come check it out!!!