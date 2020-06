Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony stainless steel carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great rental property located minutes away from Downtown, AT&T center and the Pearl! Approximately 1700 sq ft of living space! This home has 3 large bedrooms 3 full bathrooms, 2 living areas, one downstairs and one up! Laminate and ceramic tile on the entire first floor, carpet upstairs. Stainless steel appliances, functional kitchen, large laundry room, & spacious open floor plan. Side by side SS Fridge included.