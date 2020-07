Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

EASY ACCESS TO 1604 AND 281, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS - Rental Gem off Sonterra Blvd. Walking distance to shops and restaurants. Fantastic place to come home to! High ceilings! Lots of natural light! Master down, sep tub & shower. 2 Living areas, 2 dining areas, fireplace in family room, covered patio. Several features to love about this one. Military Discount!! virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pt5J58H2ZYV&brand=0



(RLNE5796497)