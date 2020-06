Amenities

Welcome home! This lovely, completely remodeled 2 bed 1.5 bath home is waiting for you! The home features new wood flooring throughout, upgraded stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, new windows throughout, central AC and heat, and a separate (indoor) space for washer and dryer connections. Located across from Tynan Elementary, this school is minutes from major highways, downtown San Antonio, and the Pearl. Come see for yourself today!